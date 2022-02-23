Notebook | Before the Jets Draft, Free Agents Will Be on the Board

Addressing Needs, Filling Holes

Douglas has shown he's not adverse to pursuing free agents, but as he did last year, he shops for value and in several cases -- Keelan Cole, Jarrad Davis and Lamarcus Joyner, for example -- signed players to one-year contracts in what amounted to single-season auditions.

Does he again take a modest approach in free agency then go big in the draft? Or does he open the vault for a player like DE Carl Lawson, who showed so much promise before sustaining a season-ending Achilles tendon injury late in the preseason?

Whichever approach, the Jets have multiple needs.

"As far as free agency, I'm sure they're going to be in a lot, they're always in a lot," said Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "Is it going to be real splashy? I'm not sure because I know this is a team that would like to build through the draft and then the other thing is the money is not really an issue but think about it, you have two high first-round picks, that's a lot of fully guaranteed money you just hand over to the league office. They have financial flexibility, but it's hamstrung a little bit by just having two high picks."

The conventional wisdom among many NFL analysts and observers is that the Jets would benefit from another cornerback, even though the team's young group -- Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II -- proved it could play last season. Among potential free-agent targets at CB are J.C. Jackson (Patriots), Carlton Davis (Buccaneers), Casey Hayward (Raiders) and Ahkello Witherspoon (Steelers). It is possible, however, that some or all will re-sign with their current clubs.

"There are a couple of guys there, but if they can add some difference makers in the front seven and obviously a corner or two," said ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum. "To me those are the positions you usually can't get in free agency, you don't see great young corners leave teams or great young pass rushers. To me, you want to kind of back-fill other needs and try to get those premium positions in the draft. I think Joe Douglas has done a really good job of amassing good value to do that."

While the draft includes several appealing tight ends, like Trey McBride (Colorado State), Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State) and Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin), going with a veteran free agent could give QB Zach Wilson and OC Mike LaFleur a potent option for the offense.

"Tight end I could see whether that's like a Zach Ertz, a Dalton Schultz or maybe one of those veterans out there," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Giving Zach Wilson an easy security blanket over the middle, to me, would be pretty important."

Adding a tight end could have a profound impact on Wilson's development, and the same can be said if Douglas opts to fill a need at wide receiver with another top free agent. He added Corey Davis last year, and gave Cole a one-year deal. There's a long list of available, top shelf WRs who could complement Davis, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims. Among that top tier of free-agent WRs are Davante Adams (Packers), Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) and perhaps Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) before he sustained a knee injury in the Super Bowl.