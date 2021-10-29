Notebook | Availability of Jets WR Corey Davis 'Not Looking Good' Sunday Vs. Bengals

George Fant-Mike White Connection

On Sunday, Jets left tackle George Fant will do his all to protect quarterback Mike White from the Bengals rush -- with Fant specifically dealing with Cincinnati's DE Trey Hendrickson (6.5 sacks so far this season). Fant has shown his versatility, shifting to LT to replace injured Mekhi Becton.

And now Fant finds himself protecting a guy he knows from college at Western Kentucky -- QB Mike White, who will make his first NFL start against the Bengals.

"I was joking with Mike this week that he might be the first quarterback from WK to start a game in the NFL," Fant said. "He's ready for the opportunity. I know what kind of player he is, how devoted he is and I know he will make the most of it. He's always been like that, he can step into a [QB's] room and also command a huddle. He's been around the league for a while and him coming in and getting an opportunity is all you can ask for. I know he will make the best of the opportunity."

The two did not play together in 2015 (Fant's last collegiate season) because White had to sit out after transferring from South Florida. Coincidentally, it was Fant's first year playing football at WK after having starred for the Hilltoppers' basketball team.

Fant's primary task on Sunday will be trying to neutralize Hendrickson, who signed a free-agent deal with the Bengals after four seasons with New Orleans. He had 13.5 sacks for the Saints last season.