Notebook | Availability of Jets WR Corey Davis 'Not Looking Good' Sunday Vs. Bengals

Availability of Jets WR Corey Davis 'Not Looking Good' Sunday Vs. Bengals

3 Players Ruled Out; George Fant, Mike White Channeling Western Kentucky Chemistry

Oct 29, 2021 at 04:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

friday-notebook-bengals-E_SA101150

The Jets will engage in roster gymnastics heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals at MetLife Stadium.

WR Corey Davis sustained a hip injury in Thursday's practice and his availability is "not looking good," but HC Robert Saleh said "we're still holding on for hope."

"He's a stud," Saleh said of Davis, who leads the team with 4 TD receptions. "It gives Denzel Mims a chance to step into that Z role along with the rotation that we have with Elijah [Moore] and Keelan Cole. It gives guys opportunities to step up."

The Green & White will receive reinforcements on the defense with the addition of LB Jarrad Davis, who will be activated from injured reserve for the game and will be on a pitch count. Jarrad Davis missed the first six games with an ankle injury sustained in training camp.

"We're not necessarily going to leave it up to JD, but just with great communication," Saleh said. "He hasn't played in a while, so we have to be able to spell him. Quincy [Williams] is going to return from concussion protocol, so we feel good about that. We'll be able to get him at least some reps in there to give JD a break."

At quarterback, the team has until tomorrow to decide whether to place Zach Wilson on injured reserve, which would keep him out for a minimum of three games. Saleh said that the No. 2 overall pick is in great spirits and doing everything he can to recover from the PCL sprain sustained at New England. QB Joe Flacco, who was acquired via trade earlier this week, will most likely be inactive on Sunday. The Jets, as a result, will elevate Josh Johnson from the practice squad.

RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), TE/FB Trevon Wesco (knee) and DE Bryce Huff (back) will not play against the Bengals.

George Fant-Mike White Connection
On Sunday, Jets left tackle George Fant will do his all to protect quarterback Mike White from the Bengals rush -- with Fant specifically dealing with Cincinnati's DE Trey Hendrickson (6.5 sacks so far this season). Fant has shown his versatility, shifting to LT to replace injured Mekhi Becton.

And now Fant finds himself protecting a guy he knows from college at Western Kentucky -- QB Mike White, who will make his first NFL start against the Bengals.

"I was joking with Mike this week that he might be the first quarterback from WK to start a game in the NFL," Fant said. "He's ready for the opportunity. I know what kind of player he is, how devoted he is and I know he will make the most of it. He's always been like that, he can step into a [QB's] room and also command a huddle. He's been around the league for a while and him coming in and getting an opportunity is all you can ask for. I know he will make the best of the opportunity."

The two did not play together in 2015 (Fant's last collegiate season) because White had to sit out after transferring from South Florida. Coincidentally, it was Fant's first year playing football at WK after having starred for the Hilltoppers' basketball team.

Fant's primary task on Sunday will be trying to neutralize Hendrickson, who signed a free-agent deal with the Bengals after four seasons with New Orleans. He had 13.5 sacks for the Saints last season.

"It's a good matchup," Fant said. "I played him before when he was in New Orleans [Fant played four seasons with Seattle]. He's a really good player. I feel like we're going to get the opportunity to show what kind of players we are in a game where we both have to bring it. It's definitely going to be a fight."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Bengals Week

Marcus Maye Welcomes Challenge
Safety Marcus Maye, the Green & White player with the longest tenure with the team, said that several of his teammates took the opportunity to speak with determination and fire during the film session after the Patriots game.

Maye returned to the field last week after missing two games because of an ankle injury. He and the defense are now tasked with containing one of the hottest offensive attacks in the NFL in the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2). Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 68% of his passes for 1,956 yards and 17 TD passes (he's also been sacked 17 times). In the Bengals' 41-17 shellacking of the Ravens last week, Burrow struck for 416 yards and 3 TD passes.

The newest and perhaps most dynamic addition to their attack is wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, one of Burrow's former teammates at LSU.

"Got to know where [Chase is] on the field at all times," Maye said. "They're going to throw the ball all over the field. [We have to] be tight in coverage. Give them different looks. Can't let them get comfortable in the backfield."

In seven games, Chase has a league-best 21.5 yards per catch average and 6 TD receptions. In addition, running back Joe Mixon is third in the NFL with 539 rushing yards.

Maye and the rest of the defense could benefit bigly this week with the return of Mike LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring) and fellow LB Jarrad Davis (ankle).

"Getting him back would be good," Maye said. "He's one of the most experienced guys in this league, one of the top linebackers in this league played some ball. It makes it a lot easier to get on the same page with guys out there that know football."

