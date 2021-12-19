Not Perfect, but Jets Pass Defense Has Its Moments at Miami

That play was elusive as the Dolphins answered with a 75-yard drive to Tagovailoa's 11-yard post to wily veteran WR DeVante Parker. Which brings us to another player in the Green & White secondary on Sunday.

Bryce Hall had a pretty good game working against Parker. He and Echols both had three pass defenses on the game, equaling the Jets' high this season set by Hall with a PD trifecta in the Game 4 win over the Titans. But Hall was singling Parker on the game-winning TD.

"He's a really good player," Hall said. "I felt like we went back and forth. He won his fair share and I felt like I did at times, too."

On the TD, though, the Jets' second-year corner explained, "You've got to recognize the formations. They tell a story. I was kind of expecting a bigger dude [Parker is 6-3 to Hall's 6-1] going up for a fade ball, but he caught an inside route, he ran a slant. That was a good route that he ran. I felt like I could've been better just understanding presnap what the offense was telling me, and then just be there to make the play.

"You learn and grow from it, and I definitely learned from that."

As far as what he learned from his end zone pass interference against Parker that set up Tagovailoa's first TD pass earlier in the fourth quarter, Hall had less to say: "It was just two guys battling. It is what it is. You've just got to kind of move on."

In general, the Jets did a better job on the previously highly accurate Tagovailoa than they did four games earlier at MetLife. He seemed off his game early when he threw his first interception of the day that S Ashtyn Davis picked off to set K Eddy Piñeiro's field goal for a 10-0 lead. On the game he had 59% accuracy and a 75.5 passer rating compared to 82% accuracy and a 108.7 rating four games earlier.

That might have been enough ... if the Jets' run defense showed up in force. Instead, the Miami ground game, which was 31st in the NFL coming into the weekend and was relying on practice-squad elevation (but seven-year pro) Duke Johnson because their top two runners, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, both had come off the reserve/COVID list before the game, cranked out 183 rushing yards. Johnson had 107 of the yards and the 'Fins' first two TDs on short runs.

The Dolphins had 42 carries Sunday, after the Saints had 44 and the Eagles 41, marking the first time since the last three regular-season games in 1986 that Jets opponents had hung 40-plus carries on their run defense in three consecutive games.

"It is disappointing," Saleh said. "There were a lot of missed tackles in the run game. It's clearly not good enough."