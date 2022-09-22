Nick Mangold on His Ring of Honor Induction: 'It's Really Special'

"That's when it kind of hit home," Mangold said. "Ooh, this is something big. It's been a process of the Kickoff Luncheon to now, really coming to grips with what it means and what it means for the family and for the legacy and whatnot. It's really special and it's something I'm really excited about."

Mangold, who grew up about 50 miles north of Cincinnati in Centerville, OH, will have plenty of support at the stadium on Sunday as the team he rooted for as a youngster tussles with the one team he suited up with from 2006-16.

"For the game alone, we are somewhere in the 120 range, just personal invites," he said. "Many people have reached out and said they were coming in for the game, so it's really humbling when you have that many people who will take time out of their schedule, it's a Sunday."

In his post-playing career, Mangold still lives close to 1 Jets Drive and is the team's ambassador to the United Kingdom as part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) initiative.

"I enjoyed my 11 years here and I wouldn't trade it for the world," Mangold said.

Note: Before Nick Mangold officially joins the Jets' Ring of Honor, he will appear on "Pregame Central." The team's live pregame show, which airs on its digital platforms, will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sunday from inside the Tailgate Zone. In addition to Mangold, actor Ralph Macchio, a lifelong Jets fan, will also join Anthony Becht and Quincy Enunwa on the set.