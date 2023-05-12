Jets Set for a Six-Pack of Games in Primetime Including Date with the Champs

Below are the four other primetime contests.

10/1: Week 4 vs. Kansas City, 8:20p.m. (NBC)

The Jets will welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs to MetLife Stadium in Week 4 in what could be the first head-to-head meeting between Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, It will mark the Jets' first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2011. The Green & White have won their past four meetings at home against KC, most recently 38-31 at MetLife in 2017, but Mahomes is 1-0 against the Jets (2020). Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who signed with the Jets in the offseason, spent the first four years of his career catching passes from Mahomes.

11/6: Week 9 vs. Los Angeles, 8:15p.m. (ESPN)

The Chargers, led by fourth-year QB Justin Herbert, head east for a Monday Night Football matchup. Herbert, who threw for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 68.2% of his passes last season, is 1-0 against the Jets (2020). Rodgers is 2-1 against the Chargers in his 18-year career and has thrown 7 touchdowns passes and no interceptions with a 114.3 rating.

11/12: Week 10 at Las Vegas, 8:20p.m. (NBC)

This is a quick turnaround for Robert Saleh's team, taking on the Raiders in the Sin City on Sunday Night Football six days after the MNF contest against the Chargers at MetLife. The Green & White have played the Silver & Black 44 times in the teams' long regular-season history dating to the 1960 start of the American Football League. The Jets have played on the road 22 times in the series, but it will be their first appearance in Las Vegas. It will also be the first time Rodgers will play against WR Davante Adams after Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders in March of 2022.