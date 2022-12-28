NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit 15th Heading Into Final Two Weeks of Regular Season

Green & White Remain in the Top Half of the NFL in the Rankings

Dec 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM
The Jets (7-8) travel to Seattle on Sunday for a pivotal game against the Seahawks. Here are this week's power rankings across several national media outlets this week.

NFL.com - No. 15
"On Monday, it was reported Mike White (ribs) has been cleared by team doctors and will start Sunday's do-or-die road contest against the Seahawks."

ESPN - No. 16
"Defining moment: The 2022 draft.

The Jets landed three impact players -- CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall -- providing a foundation for the future. Wilson and Gardner could become only the second pair of teammates in the past 50-plus years to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in the same season. The rookies have highlighted a wild campaign, one that has included a four-game losing streak (current), a four-game winning streak and four quarterbacks who've played."

CBS Sports - No. 17
"They have Mike White back this week at Seattle, which is a good thing."

FOX Sports - No. 19
"Mike White's return to action this week gives them a chance to make a late run."

Pro Football Talk - No. 20

USA Today - No. 15
"QB Mike White will be back in the lineup Sunday at Seattle ... and might just be the spark Gang Green needs to end its 12-year playoff absence – assuming New York can win out and New England drops a game."

