NFL Power Rankings | Jets Climb Inside the Top 12

Green & White Ranked as High as 12th by CBS Sports and Pro Football Talk in Week 9

Nov 01, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Power-Rankings-Double-Digits-week9-2023

Below is a compilation of NFL power rankings. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

CBS Sports - 12th
"They have a winning record. Yes, a winning record. They beat the Giants in a game they shouldn't have won, but they found a way."

NBC Sports/ Pro Football Talk - 12th
"It doesn't matter how, as long as you win."

Yahoo! - 13th

NFL.com - 13th
"The Jets' social media team had a little fun at my expense Sunday, and there's absolutely something to be said for this squad's unwillingness to quit until the clock hits zero. It's a big reason why the Jets are above .500. But let's be real: They were more than lucky to win, in OT, against a Giants team with negative passing yards. The chances of that type of lightning striking again come down to slim and none."

ESPN - 13th
"The Jets were dealt a cruel hand, losing Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles on the fourth play of the season. Not only was it an emotional blow to the team, but the Jets had to reinvent their offense for backup Zach Wilson. It hasn't been pretty -- the Jets are 27th in scoring (126) and 31st in total yards (1,913) -- but they've managed to win four games with Wilson -- who has thrown for 1,337 yards and five touchdowns. Statistically, the former No. 2 overall pick has made only small improvements from last season, but he's more mature and more confident than a year ago. The Jets will ride Wilson the rest of the way ... unless Rodgers makes a miraculous recovery. He says he's ahead of schedule in his rehab and that his goal is to play again this season."

FOX Sports - 16th
"Let's give the Jets credit for climbing above .500 and forget anything else that happened against the Giants. They won, but it feels like everyone else watching that game lost. I'm not jumping them up four spots due to that performance, but they are riding a three-game win streak, and they did find a way to beat Philly."

The Athletic - 21st
"The Jets held the Giants to 194 yards Sunday, but they gained only 251 themselves. Somehow, a team that includes Breece Hall was led in rushing by Zach Wilson. The Jets are allowing 4.8 yards per play, which ranks fourth in the NFL, but unless Aaron Rodgers makes a miraculous recovery, it might not matter."

