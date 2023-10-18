NFL Power Rankings | Jets Climbing During the Bye Week

Green & White Ranked In the Top 13 by Yahoo!

Oct 18, 2023 at 08:01 AM
Power-Rankings-Double-Digits-wk7-2023

Below is a compilation of NFL power rankings. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

Yahoo! - 13th
"Robert Saleh said his team has "embarrassed" the quarterbacks they've played. That caused a stir, but he's mostly not wrong, especially when it comes to elite QBs like Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. This defense is really good. Hate to go down this road, but if the Jets still had Aaron Rodgers they might be viewed as the best team in football right now."

The Athletic - 14th
"Nobody in the league benefits more from a "Who'd you beat?" calculation than the Jets. Zach Wilson, who was 19-for-33 for 186 yards Sunday, deserves some (but not too many) apologies, but this is all defense-driven. New York has held Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to passer ratings under 64. "These first six weeks we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks, and I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we embarrassed all of them," Jets coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after his team beat the Eagles for the first time in franchise history."

NFL.com - 15th
"They have earned rest this week after evening their record at 3-3. With three winnable games coming out of the bye -- "at" Giants, vs. Chargers, at Raiders -- this team cannot be dismissed, especially with an Aaron Rodgersmiracle return not yet ruled out. Few Jets games have been pretty, and points remain a premium. That said, when you can beat a Super Bowl-caliber team with starting CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed out --and pick off three passes in the process -- you may dispense artistic merit in such cases. The Jets are lucky their mistakes against the Eagles didn't sting more, and 1-for-4 in the red zone won't often cut it. This win, however, like seeing Rodgers throwing passes pregame, reminds us that anything remains possible."

NBC Sports/ Pro Football Talk - 16th
"A .500 record at the bye was the best-case scenario WITH Aaron Rodgers."

ESPN - 16th
"It looked bleak at 1-2, as the Jets played two terrible games in the aftermath of Rodgers' Achilles injury. There was frustration in the locker room and mounting pressure on QB Zach Wilson. The team was teetering on the brink, but Wilson played well in a loss to the Chiefs and the team has responded with a two-game winning streak. It hasn't been easy. The Jets have trailed at halftime in all six games, and they're 3-3, joining the 2022 Colts (3-2-1) as the only teams in NFL history to be .500 or better after trailing at the half in each of their first six games."

CBS Sports - 20th
"The Jets defense came up big against the Eagles, which has them at 3-3. That's impressive after losing Aaron Rodgers in the first game."

FOX Sports - 21st
"They may not be a true contender, but who in their right mind wants to play the Jets right now? That pass rush is terrifying, and the New York secondary picked off Jalen Hurts three times — without Sauce Gardner or D.J. Reed! If Zach Wilson can just keep playing at this level, they're just a major pain to deal with. I'm not sure how high they're ceiling is, but they'll take that after what they've been through the last month."

