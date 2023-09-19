NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain Inside Top 10 During Week 3

Green & White Ranked In the Top 12 by NFL.com and NBC

Sep 19, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Power-Rankings-Double-Digits-091923-week3

Below is a compilation of NFL power rankings. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NBC Sports/ Pro Football Talk - 9th
"It was closer than the final score suggested, but it gets no easier with a desperate Patriots team up next."

NFL.com - 11th

FOX Sports - 20th
"Running into the wood chipper that is the Dallas defense on a short week is not exactly a fair way for Zach Wilson to begin his second stint as the Jets' starter. Fair's got nothing to do with it, sadly. The Jets have the Patriots and Chiefs up next."

CBS Sports - 20th

The Athletic - 21st

ESPN - 21st

Yahoo! - 22nd

