NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit 14th on NFL.com

The Jets (7-7) return home on Thursday to face the Jaguars. Here are this week's power rankings across several national media outlets this week.

NFL.com - No. 14

"The Jets continue to play competitive football every week ... but the wins have stopped coming. The latest setback was the hardest to swallow, a 20-17 loss to the Lions that badly damaged New York's chances of ending the NFL's longest playoff drought. The defense's failure to get one final stop was a stunner, but the story around this team remains the quarterback position. Zach Wilson threw two touchdown passes in an erratic start in place of injured QB1 Mike White. On Monday, Robert Saleh chose not to commit to the former No. 2 overall pick for Thursday's pivotal prime-time game against the Jaguars."

ESPN - No. 17

"Pleasant surprise: RB Zonovan 'Bam' Knight

The undrafted rookie from North Carolina State had a poor game on Sunday, but he has emerged as their lead back over the past few weeks. He got into the lineup because of injuries to Breece Hall and Michael Carter and has rushed for 253 yards, 4.3 per carry and one touchdown. Knight is faster than his 40 time (4.58), showing the ability to accelerate upfield in the Jets' outside-zone scheme. The Jets should be all set at running back next season with Hall, Knight and Carter."

CBS Sports - No. 16

"The Jets have lost three straight to fall to 7-7 and put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. They have a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday game against the Jaguars to try and change things."

FOX Sports - No. 15

"That final sequence against the Lions is probably going to sting for a while, but it follows a pattern: this team is just a slight offensive improvement from making some serious noise. Unfortunately, that might not be coming in 2022, and all three of the Jets' remaining opponents are fighting for playoff spots. It might not be in the cards this year."