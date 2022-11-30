NFL Power Rankings | Jets Rise Into the Top 10

NFL.com Has the Jets Ranked No. 10 in This Week's Power Rankings

Nov 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM
The Jets (7-4) climbed back into the Top 10 of the power rankings after the win over the Bears. Here are this week's power rankings across several national media outlets.

NFL.com - No. 10
"For the second time in as many years, chants of "Mike White!" echoed from the rafters of the Meadowlands after a joyous Jets victory. The 27-year-old quarterback -- thrust into the starting lineup after last week's stunning benching of Zach Wilson -- completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 31-10 win over the Bears at soggy MetLife Stadium. White completed passes to 10 different receivers and fed the ball to talented New York playmakers who have been starved for attention. Garrett Wilson put up 95 yards and scored twice one week after an emotional postgame outburst; even Elijah Moore busted out of witness protection with two big catches, including his first score of the year. The 2022 Jets are a roller coaster. "

ESPN - No. 11
"It won't be easy, especially with four of the remaining six on the road, but the Jets are 4-1 on the road this season and defense travels. They're ranked fourth in scoring defense, and if the Mike White-led offense can be middle-of-the-road, the Jets should be fine because they're 6-0 when scoring at least 18 points."

CBS Sports - No. 11
"Mike White played well in his first start this season to lead the Jets past the Bears. Is it sustainable with Mike White?"

FOX Sports - No. 13
"For the second time in the last year, Mike White is the talk of the league after a phenomenal start. Who can say if White is the long-term answer at quarterback, but it further underscores the point: with a defense like this, the Jets aren't asking a lot from their signal-caller. They can make some noise."

Pro Football Talk - No. 14

Yahoo - No. 12
"Before we get too crazy about Mike White's 315-yard game, let's acknowledge that the Bears defense is really bad, especially since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Still, the Jets offense looked much different. The ball was coming out fast. Playmakers who were being entirely underused before emerged with White at quarterback. We'll see what it means for White the rest of the season."

