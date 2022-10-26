NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit In the Top 10 After Week 7

Every week, we'll take a look at the Power Rankings throughout the NFL. The Jets (5-2) were again ranked in the Top 10 by several outlets.

NFL.com - No. 10

The Jets have won five of their first seven games for the first time in 12 years, but well-earned optimism was tempered by crushing disappointment after a 16-9 win over the Broncos at Mile High. Running back Breece Hall -- edging into the Rookie Sensation category after a 62-yard touchdown run to open the scoring Sunday -- had his hugely promising debut season end in an instant with a torn ACL. A calamitous first half also included a season-ending triceps injury to versatile blocker Alijah Vera-Tucker, another emerging star. The loss of the team's top running back and best offensive lineman significantly amps up the pressure on second-year passer Zach Wilson, even if you factor in Monday's trade with the Jaguars for veteran back James Robinson. Long-suffering Jets fans deserve a better fate.

ESPN - No. 8

The Jets have the league's best scoring margin in the fourth quarter at plus-54. They pride themselves on being strong finishers, and they've backed it up with two come-from-behind wins over the Browns and Steelers. Then, in the last four games, they've outscored their opponents 51-7 in the fourth quarter. The secret formula? Strong defense, no giveaways, situational awareness and sound coaching. Another key factor: They've faced backup QBs in four of the aforementioned five games.

CBS Sports - No. 7

At 5-2, they would be in the playoffs right now. The loss of running back Breece Hall for the season with a knee injury is a damning blow. Newly-acquired James Robinson has to be a big part of the offense.

FOX Sports - No. 12

Losing Breece Hall to a torn ACL is devastating, but props to Joe Douglas and the Jets front office for not being complacent. Trading for James Robinson helps offset that injury. And it sends a clear message that this team isn't content to be a feel-good story.

Pro Football Talk - No. 7

It hurts to lose Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, but this team is built to persevere.