NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit In the Top 10 After Week 7

Every week, we'll take a look at the Power Rankings throughout the NFL. The Jets (5-2) were again ranked in the Top 10 by several outlets.
NFL.com - No. 10
The Jets have won five of their first seven games for the first time in 12 years, but well-earned optimism was tempered by crushing disappointment after a 16-9 win over the Broncos at Mile High. Running back Breece Hall -- edging into the Rookie Sensation category after a 62-yard touchdown run to open the scoring Sunday -- had his hugely promising debut season end in an instant with a torn ACL. A calamitous first half also included a season-ending triceps injury to versatile blocker Alijah Vera-Tucker, another emerging star. The loss of the team's top running back and best offensive lineman significantly amps up the pressure on second-year passer Zach Wilson, even if you factor in Monday's trade with the Jaguars for veteran back James Robinson. Long-suffering Jets fans deserve a better fate.
ESPN - No. 8
The Jets have the league's best scoring margin in the fourth quarter at plus-54. They pride themselves on being strong finishers, and they've backed it up with two come-from-behind wins over the Browns and Steelers. Then, in the last four games, they've outscored their opponents 51-7 in the fourth quarter. The secret formula? Strong defense, no giveaways, situational awareness and sound coaching. Another key factor: They've faced backup QBs in four of the aforementioned five games.
CBS Sports - No. 7
At 5-2, they would be in the playoffs right now. The loss of running back Breece Hall for the season with a knee injury is a damning blow. Newly-acquired James Robinson has to be a big part of the offense.
FOX Sports - No. 12
Losing Breece Hall to a torn ACL is devastating, but props to Joe Douglas and the Jets front office for not being complacent. Trading for James Robinson helps offset that injury. And it sends a clear message that this team isn't content to be a feel-good story.
Pro Football Talk - No. 7
It hurts to lose Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, but this team is built to persevere.
Yahoo - No. 11
Zach Wilson has 231 yards and no touchdowns in his last two games combined. The folks who swear quarterback wins is a real stat will need to explain how Wilson is the king of the NFL because "he" is 4-0 this season. The Jets are playing really well around him. They'll need newly acquired running back James Robinson to step in after exciting running back Breece Hall (knee) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) both went down for the season. Those are big losses.