NFL Power Rankings: Jets Hang Tight in Top Half

The Green & White are 5-1 All-Time Against Houston

Nov 18, 2015 at 07:00 AM
**Yahoo Sports**
Frank Schwab, Shutdown Corner
Jets No. 10 (Up 2)
I'm not sure why we're so quick to pick nits with Darrelle Revis this season. He held Sammy Watkins to three catches and 17 yards.

**Fox Sports**
Dan Schneier
Jets No. 12 (Down 4)
The Jets have had arguably the NFL's best run defense over the past two seasons, but have now allowed 266 yards rushing over their last two games.

**ESPN.com**
ESPN's Power Panel: Group of More Than 80 Writers, Editors & TV Personalities
Jets No. 13 (Down 2)
The Jets have lost three of their past four, allowing 27.3 points per game in that stretch. The Jets started 4-1, allowing 15 points per game in those first five contests.

**NFL.com**
Elliot Harrison, NFL Media Analyst
Jets No. 13 (Down 2)
Much criticism directed Todd Bowles' way regarding the fourth-down decisions. I thought they were OK, given the way the defense was playing. Also try to remember that the Jets were without regular kicker Nick Folk.

**Bleacher Report**
Sean Tomlinson, NFL Analyst
Jets No. 13 (Down 4)
They're still very much in the AFC playoff hunt. But suddenly the Jets have lost three of their last four games, and a group of four-win teams are closing in fast.

**SI.com**
Chris Burke
Jets No. 16 (Down 6)
They still could have escaped with a win over Buffalo had they converted on a late fourth down, or had they kicked a field goal on an earlier fourth down.

**CBS Sports**
Pat Kirwan, NFL Insider
Jets No. 17 (Down 4)
Get back to who you were earlier in the season, Jets! Run the ball and get after the passer on defense! They did neither against the Bills.

**SI.com**
Peter King, The MMQB
Jets No. 17 (Down 7)
Lost three of four. Deservingly.

