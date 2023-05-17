NFL Power Rankings | Jets Crack Top 10 in Post-Draft Standings

Below is a compilation of NFL power rankings. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL Network - Dan Hanzus
No. 9 | "Moving back two spots in the first round as the "sweetener" in the Aaron Rodgers trade proved potentially costly, as New York watched the last of the four top offensive linemen in the first round come off the board a pick before the Jets went on the clock at No. 15 overall. The ensuing selection of Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV felt like a pivot, but no one in Florham Park will complain if McDonald finally gives the team a consistent threat on the edge. When one of the most important weeks in franchise history wrapped, you could see the sense of accomplishment on the faces of GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh. "It's been a fun week, a fun week," Saleh said with a smile. "To get Aaron here, it's a blessing. ... We got better this week -- a lot better this week."
PFF - Amelia Probst and Arjun Menon
No. 6 | "The Jets made major moves this offseason, signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and constructing a new-look receiving corps that includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. They also signed Billy Turner and drafted Carter Warren and Joe Tippmann for offensive line depth to protect their new quarterback."
Sports Illustrated - Connor Orr
No. 6 | "I wasn't as frustrated with the Will McDonald IV pick as some others might have been. While it seems pretty clear the Jets were leapfrogged for the last value tackle on the board, they added a lot of speed and athleticism to their roster. Israel Abanikanda is a special player out of Pitt, and reminds me a lot of the prototypical lean and fast backs the 49ers have churned out over the years."
FOX Sports - David Helman
No. 7 | "This team entered December at 7-4 and narrowly missed the playoffs in part due to atrocious quarterback play. Even if Aaron Rodgers is no longer MVP-caliber, he's a significant step up at the game's most important position. The depth along the offensive line is troublesome, but the talent at the skill positions and on defense helps offset that concern. The hype in the Big Apple is totally justified."
CBS Sports - Pete Prisco
No. 8 | "They've made a big leap up these rankings after getting Aaron Rodgers. The talent is all over this roster, but now comes the tough part for the young guys, which is handling expectations."
ESPN - NFL Nation Reporters
No. 12 | "Two words: Aaron Rodgers. He upgrades the position in every way imaginable, giving the Jets their best QB since Brett Favre (2008). Look at it this way: They replaced a young, struggling player in Zach Wilson with a future Hall of Famer. Even if Rodgers doesn't return to his MVP form, he still should be good enough for a few extra wins. The Jets ranked 29th in QBR (35.5) and 31st in TD passes (15) last season; those numbers should jump significantly. His experience will help pre- and post-snap and will help galvanize the Jets' young talent."