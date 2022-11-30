NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Jets Have to Get Hits on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Scott added: "On defense, the Jets have to do it in waves. They're going to have to make them one dimensional. Stop the run, get up by two scores and dictate the rules of engagement. If you can get him off his spot Cousins can be affected, getting in his face and getting him to the ground early, make him panic."

The Jets certainly have the defensive chops to stymie nearly any offense -- they boast the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense in points allowed the past 10 weeks (9 games, 142 points).

While the Jets will contend with Minnesota's potent offense, the Green & White offense got a spark in Mike White's first start of the season last week against Chicago. In addition to his 315 yards and 3 touchdown passes, White spread the ball around to 10 receivers in the 31-10 victory

"Everybody gets humbled in this business, I don't care if you're the second pick in the draft, everyone gets humbled," Baldinger said. "Most people have to overcome adversity and it's almost better if it happens early in their career." He added: "When he gets the chance he [White] doesn't look raw. He looks ready."

That early speed bumps were the case for White, who was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018 and has been on a roller-coaster ride with the Jets, being cut, re-signed, spending time on the practice squad and getting four starts last season -- and now.

Baldinger said he was especially impressed with the manner in which head coach Robert Saleh handled the change at quarterback from Zach Wilson to White.

"One thing about Robert Saleh is that his team is going to know first," Baldinger said. "He's going to inform his team first. And that's the way it should be. Not through the media or a podcast. Let the players know, you can't ask anything more as a player. As far as Zach goes, the last thing he needs to do is hang his head. Look in the mirror at what can I do to improve. If you're not asking that -- how can I get better for this team -- then you're not asking the right questions."

It's little surprise that Scott believes the Jets "have to make it a physical contest." The "Madbacker" also thinks the Jets have a deep roster that has weathered the loss of RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and have dealt with adversity along the offensive line all season -- and come out the better for it.