NFL Draft Notebook | Will the Jets Feel 'Edgy' in Round 1?

As the countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 in Las Vegas) reaches a fever pitch, it is possible that the first three (maybe more) players to come off the board will all be edge rushers. With the Jets at present sitting at No. 4, and later at No. 10 in the first round, they face multiple scenarios, countless choices and let's-make-a-deal suitors.

In two of a series of NFL Draft Previews with Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg of nyjets.com, Dane Brugler of The Athletic put his focus on the most appealing edge rushers and safeties who might be of interest to the Jets as the draft inches closer. Jets GM Joe Douglas in his two previous drafts went big on offense each time with his early picks: in 2020, T Mekhi Becton and WR Denzel Mims; in 2021, QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Elijah Moore.

Edge Rushers

There is much anticipation around the return of DE Carl Lawson, signed in free agency last year, who missed the entire 2021 season after rupturing an Achilles tendon in the preseason. Solomon Thomas, who played for Saleh in San Francisco, was signed in free agency to add depth. Most observers and pundits expect the Jets to get an "edge" in the draft. Bryce Huff is expected to back at full strength after dealing with injuries last season.

As Douglas said recently, he and head coach Robert Saleh share the same defensive philosophy, which is to "hit the quarterback, hit him early, hit him often." While this draft is stocked with appealing edge rushers, Saleh has acknowledged that there is not a "splash man" like a Nick Bosa or a Chase Young among a strong group, each of them (Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Minnesota's Boye Mafe and Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie) present plusses and minuses.

This position group is perhaps the deepest of any in the draft (Brugler said up to seven could be selected among the first round), with options up and down the board.

Aidan Hutchinson (6-6, 265), Michigan -- Hutchinson followed in his father's footsteps at Michigan and did not really begin to flash his talent until his sophomore season when he contributed 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. With an ankle injury early in the 2020 season, he decided to return to the Wolverines for his senior year. Good move. He was a dominant player, appearing in 12 games, making 54 tackles (14.5 for loss), 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.