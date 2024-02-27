As NFL Combine Begins, Jets Reside in an Intriguing Spot

The NFL Scouting Combine commenced Monday. Last week, the NFL released the list of 321 prospects who have been invited to the event, which will run in Indianapolis until March 4. After finishing 7-10 last season, the Jets currently own five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft headlined by the No. 10 overall pick in Round 1.

Draft conversations will mix with free agency buzz in American's Heartland. Two weeks from Monday, the league's two-day negotiating window will open before free agency starts on March 13. As spring approaches, the Jets have needs at T, WR, backup QB, DT and S. But the complete picture will become much clearer following the first few weeks of free agency.

During a two-hours-plus conference call with reporters, NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked about the Jets' early draft positioning.

"Do you go wideout, do you go tackle with that first pick? I know one thing, if you can get the tackle, I feel a lot better about the third-round wideouts than I do about the third-round tackles," Jeremiah told reporters. "Where that to me —I would lean more in that tackle direction early because in the third round you you've got some really, really interesting guys."

Regarding the tackles, Jeremiah broke down the top of the class that features Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olu Fashanu (Penn State), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State) and JC Latham (Alabama). Barring a trade-up, Jeremiah doesn't envision a scenario where Alt will be an option for the Jets.

"You have Fashanu (6-6, 317) from Penn State, who is massive," Jeremiah said. "He has the ideal frame, ideal length. The Ohio State game this year was kind of the one that people will point to where he got in some trouble, where his eyes were kind of in the wrong place. He gave up his chest and got bulled and moved around a little bit, but really on the whole, I think his tape is pretty solid. He would be plug-and- play. I think he can play on the left and on the right.