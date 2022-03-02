NFL Combine Notebook | WR Drake London Has a Big Twin in Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

While the nation's top quarterback prospects talked to the media on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Jets ⁠— with their young signal-caller QB Zach Wilson secured in last April's NFL Draft ⁠— can focus on adding more pieces in front of and around their athletic passer.

After the 2021 Draft Class brought in LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore and RB Michael Carter, the Jets have the money in free agency and the draft capital to accelerate the development of their franchise QB. And their offseason is likely to include additions at tight end and wide receiver.

Drake London: Alijah Vera-Tucker Has Been 'In My Ear'

USC WR Drake London (6-5, 210), a popular mock draft pick at No. 10 for the Jets, would welcome being the second Trojans prospect to make the West Coast to East Coast jump, following in the footsteps of Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"That's big twin right there," London told reporters at the Combine. "He's somebody that I've looked up to, another mentor. Blessed that I came in there as a freshman and played with him. He's definitely in my ear. He's just telling me to keep it easy and enjoy the moment because you never really get something like this ever again."

London will not participate in the on-field drills in Indianapolis as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that cut short his season. He started running about a week ago and expects to be a full go at USC's Pro Day.

London, the Pac 12 Player of the Year, had 88 catches, 1,084 yards and 7 TDs in seven games. He uses his basketball background (played for USC 2019-20) to help play above the rim on the field, modeling his game after players like WRs Calvin Johnson and Mike Evans.

"It's like just grabbing a rebound," he said. "I use my crossover in press, things like that, and body control. It's definitely helped me in the long run."

He added: "I try to learn something from everybody. At the end of the day, I'm trying to be a Swiss Army knife. Somebody who has all the tools in his bag. I've definitely sat down and watched film from Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper, people like that."