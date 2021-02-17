NFL.com's Judy Battista on the Ins and Outs of Covering Football as a Woman

A graduate of the University of Miami, Battista grew up in South Florida as a sports nut. In college she majored in journalism and political science and received her first big break as a news reporter for The Miami Herald in 1990. It only took two years before the talented young journalist switched to covering sports, with stops at Newsday, The New York Times, and NFL.com covering multiple sports along the way.

Despite being successful and producing outstanding work, however, Battista also experienced many obstacles throughout her sports career.

"I think the basic hurdle that you have to overcome as a woman in the business is that you have to prove to people that you know what you're talking about," Battista said. "And the only way to do that is through your work. Your work has to be very strong. I have often felt like, 'you better not make a mistake,' because if you make one as a woman, people may think it happened because you're a woman. There's a higher standard and a higher bar that we have to reach for people to take us seriously."

Through her coverage and writing on the NFL Draft, Super Bowls and the NFL Combine, Battista has become one of the most well-respected writers around the league.