Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 08:30 AM

NFL.com's Adam Schein: I Can't Wait to See Mekhi Becton Play

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Becton_Mekhi_20200803_021311789_iOS

With training camp on the horizon, NFL.com's Adam Schein recently wrote a column about nine rookies he's excited to watch take the field in their new uniforms and new Jets T Mekhi Becton made his list.

"My guy is gigantic at 6-7, 364 pounds, and that's a win for Sam Darnold, whose pass protection in his brief NFL career has fallen in the slim-to-none category," Schein wrote. "Becton should inspire hope for the third-year quarterback. Becton was Joe Douglas' first ever draft pick. And considering the unreal haul Douglas just landed for Jamal Adams – including two first-round draft picks – Becton being a rock will lead to belief in Douglas' team-building ability from the fan base and the locker room. I believe in Darnold, Douglas and Becton. I think Douglas hit big on the big tackle from Louisville."

Becton, who has been training with Duke Manyweather this offseason, joins an offensive line that underwent an offseason makeover. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft turned heads at the combine by running a 5.1-second 40-yard dash and while Becton's athleticism is rare, OL coach Frank Pollack has been impressed with his mind.

"We've been giving out quizzes as we go through our teaching progression from a concept standpoint and he's been on top of that," Pollack said. "He's detailed. He's putting in the time and it shows. When I ask him questions, if he's not quick to give me the answer, he knows right where he needs to go in his notes to find the answer, so that's encouraging. I've been impressed with him and I can't wait to work with him.

"He needs to learn and understand the speed is going to change. He's going to learn a variety of techniques whether that's footwork, hand use, etc. on top of a whole new system. There are a lot of ways to play football, so he's learning a whole new way in that regard. The expectation for him is like everybody else – own the system, be able to talk the language. Day 1 when we get on the grass and get in meetings, you should be able to know the assignments, know the calls, communicate to your linemate. Now it's just fine-tuning the fundamentals and technique and our cohesiveness as a unit."

Becton will compete for a starting job with the rest of the tackles that include George Fant, who started 24 games for the Seahawks from 2016-19, and Chuma Edoga, who started at both left and right tackle in 8 games last season as a rookie. When Pollack first watched Becton's Louisville tape, the first word that came to mind was nastiness.

"You can demand that kind of stuff, but at the end of the day, that really comes from the individual, what kind of nasty finisher they are," he said. "They really have to enjoy that aspect of it. That was the first thing that really jumped out. That's a good thing. Football at the end of the day never changes. No matter what they do, it's a physical, violent sport and it's not for everybody. If you're going to play the right way up front, you have to enjoy the physical nature of it."

Related Content

Jets Release WR Quincy Enunwa
news

Jets Release WR Quincy Enunwa

Team Also Places ILB C.J. Mosley on Reserve/Opt Out List, Waives Trenton Cannon, Ben Braden & Wyatt Ray
Jets DL Steve McLendon: Our Mindset Doesn't Change 
news

Jets DL Steve McLendon: Our Mindset Doesn't Change 

Eleventh-Year Pro Trained with Henry Anderson, Chris Herndon and Jordan Jenkins in Offseason
Jets Release Veteran Guard Brian Winters 
news

Jets Release Veteran Guard Brian Winters 

Veteran OL Was the Longest-Tenured Player on Roster
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Bradley McDougald: Trade a Blessing, New Start an Opportunity 

New Jets Safety: "I'm Coming Here to Be the Best Me. I Can't Be Jamal (Adams)"
What Will the Jets Defense Look Like without Jamal Adams?
news

What Will the Jets Defense Look Like without Jamal Adams?

Joe Douglas Acquired S Bradley McDougald, 3 Draft Picks from Seahawks in Exchange for Adams
Sam Darnold, Jets Tackle COVID Challenges as Camps Slowly Get Rolling
news

Sam Darnold, Jets Tackle COVID Challenges as Camps Slowly Get Rolling

Quarterback: 'We've Just Got to Trust the Fact That Everyone's Staying Safe'
Four Jets Veterans Placed on to Active Injury Lists
news

Four Jets Veterans Placed on to Active Injury Lists

Joe Flacco, Ryan Griffin, Avery Williamson Moved to Active/PUP, Dan Brown to Active/NFI; Rookie DL Domenique Davis Released
3 Battles to Watch in Jets Training Camp
news

3 Battles to Watch in Jets Training Camp

Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims Will Compete for Starting Roles
Tight end Anthony Becht runs with the ball secure. The Jets played the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Meadowlands on November 23, 2003. The Jets beat the Jags in another fourth quarter comeback game 13-10. Carry. Run. 02
news

Where Are They Now: Anthony Becht

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from the 2000 Draft Class
Adam Gase Feels Great About Jets Leadership Group
news

Adam Gase Feels Great About Jets Leadership Group

Jets HC Praises Strong-Minded Players Including Sam Darnold, Le'Veon Bell and Jordan Jenkins
Denver Broncos offensive guard Connor McGovern (60) blocks during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets OL Reset: One Last Pre-Camp Look at the Redesigned Line

Winters Returns; New Arrivals Include Fant, McGovern, Van Roten, Becton & Clark

Advertising