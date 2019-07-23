NFL.com: Le'Veon Bell Candidate for Comeback Player of the Year

After spending the 2018 season on the sideline, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks believes Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is a potential candidate for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

"It's been a while since we've watched No. 26 dazzle as the ultimate offensive weapon," Brooks wrote. "The self-proclaimed RB1/WR2 is a Hall of Fame-caliber playmaker, with a career per-game average of 129.0 scrimmage yards, putting him in the same class as gold-jacket wearers like Jim Brown, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. Bell's unorthodox running style lulls defenders to sleep, while his precise route-running skills and superb pass-catching ability give NFL defensive coordinators sleepless nights. With the Jets looking for an offensive threat to take some of the pressure off their young franchise quarterback (Sam Darnold), Bell has ample opportunity to remind the football world of his greatness."