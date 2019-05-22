NFL.com: Jets Roster Is Most Talented in Years

May 22, 2019 at 08:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

With a revamped roster, by way of free agency and trade, to go along with a talented young core, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal likes where the Jets are headed in 2019 while recognizing there's still room to grow.

"This is the most talented Jets roster in years," Rosenthal wrote. "If there's a flaw, it's that the remaining roster holes appear particularly vacant. They should still be looking for a center. They haven't had a proven edge rusher this decade, which is why Jordan Jenkins is the only one listed above. (Third-rounder Jachai Polite has a shot to make an impact.) And the team's cornerback group is among the NFL's worst, especially if the league's most expensive free agent last offseason, Trumaine Johnson, can't bounce back after a rough 2018."

In a span of about 12 hours, the Jets upgraded the talent surrounding second-year quarterback Sam Darnold on every level. The Green & White kicked off free agency by bringing in RB Le'Veon Bell. Less than two hours later, the team announced the trade for LG Kelechi Osemele, who already labeled himself as Darnold's "bodyguard." The following morning, the Jets added slot WR Jamison Crowder to the mix.

"Darnold has the best skill-position supporting cast in the division, and it's not particularly close," Rosenthal wrote. "From perhaps the best three-down back in football to deep speed and a surplus of options between the hashmarks, new coach Adam Gase has a little bit of everything."

The preexisting skill players on the Jets such as receivers Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson had success with Darnold last year, but in perhaps a surprise, 2018 fourth-round pick Chris Herndon finished the year leading all rookie tight ends with 39 receptions, second with 502 yards, and tied for first with four touchdowns.

"The Jets are understandably excited about tight end Chris Herndon," Rosenthal wrote. "With all the defensive attention paid to free-agent pickups like Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder, the second-year tight end has a chance to be the offense's breakout player. He skipped right past the usual rookie TE learning curve."

