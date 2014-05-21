NFL.com: Jets Front Office 'Seemingly Did it All'

Jets GM John Idzik has improved his roster this offseason, adding some valuable pieces in free agency before going to work on the foundation in the draft. While the Jets will ultimately be judged by their win/loss record next season, NFL media analyst Elliot Harrison ranks Idzik and his staff No. 6 on his list of 10 best front office performances in 2014 .

The Jets seemingly did it all this offseason, acquiring a QB1 (maybe), RB1 (although not 2K) and WR1 (debatable) this offseason. Well, if Eric Decker isn't a true No. 1, he's a darn-good facet of a passing game that, all of a sudden, doesn't look so willowish. In fact, "Willow" was easier to watch than this team's pass offense last season, and that's saying something. GM John Idzik made sure the club added a tight end in the great college marketplace (Jace Amaro, a big target with viable if not top-end speed), as well as two more receivers in Round 4. As far as the RB1, Chris Johnson's best days might be behind him, but that doesn't mean he can't rush for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns. That's all this team needs from him if Geno Smith steps it up this season. And if he doesn't, the Jets can always insert newcomer Michael Vick into the lineup. What about the defense, you ask? It's gotten much younger the last couple of years.