NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

The NFL announced Monday that the 86th annual NFL Draft will take place April 29-May 1 across iconic downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

A select number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland while fans, media, NFL Network, ESPN and ABC crews will also be on-site as the league welcomes the new rookie class. Building on the success of last year's virtual Draft, additional prospects will also participate in Draft festivities remotely from their homes around the country.

Club personnel involved in the selection process will be permitted to gather in a Draft Room at a location of their choosing, whether that be their facility or elsewhere while following appropriate protocols.

Set against the backdrop of Lake Erie, the NFL Draft Main Stage will serve as the central hub for Draft activities, including where pick announcements will be made by Commissioner Goodell and other special guests. In addition to picks being made in Cleveland, the NFL and clubs will partner to make selections from across the country on Day 3. The Draft Theatre will act as the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests, including individuals selected for the exclusive "Inner Circle presented by Subway."

Chosen by each of the 32 clubs to serve as their Draft ambassadors, fans selected to the "Inner Circle" will have a front row seat to the NFL Draft Main Stage to cheer on their team's picks.

To further the NFL's efforts in promoting the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when available, and consistent with guidance from the CDC, fans selected to sit in the "Inner Circle" must be fully vaccinated.

Tapping into the spirit of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, headlining acts will perform each day on the Main Stage.

Utilizing learnings and protocols from Super Bowl fan experiences in Tampa, the NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium during all three days of the Draft. To manage capacity, reservations will be required to attend the free Draft Experience through the NFL OnePass app, which will be available for download the week of March 29.

All three days of the NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday. Further details on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC's coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be announced at a later date.

This year the league will build upon the 2020 Draft-A-Thon, utilizing the 2021 Draft as a platform to bring awareness to issues impacting communities most affected by the pandemic. More information on Draft and Draft-A-Thon will be announced in the coming weeks.