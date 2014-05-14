Next Up: Jets Sign OL Dakota Dozier

Furman 4th-Rounder Has Position Flexibility to Slide from T to G as a Pro

May 14, 2014 at 07:20 AM
Shortly after officially adding seventh-round LB Trevor Reilly to the roster, the Jets have signed their second of 12 draft choices in offensive lineman Dakota Dozier.

Dozier, our third of three Round 4 selections, received most of his playing time at the left tackle position over his four seasons with the Furman Paladins. But at 6'4", 313. he could fill the mold of an NFL guard. It was a position he slid to for a pair of playoff games last season.

"I've really enjoyed it," Dozier said of his transition from tackle to guard. "My O-line coach at Furman, Coach [Scott] Smouse, he made us learn all assignments at all of the positions, not just tackle, so I already knew all of the guard stuff and was able to play our last two playoff games at guard. That was really exciting. Then going out at the East-West game playing guard as well, I really enjoyed the opportunity, I showed that I could do that as well. I'm just ready to come in and play wherever it is. I'm very excited to be a Jet."

@nyjets fans, I like the Dozier pick. Scouted him when he played @LSUfball had a strong game! — Kevin Mawae (@KevinMawae) May 10, 2014

