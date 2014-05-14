Next Up: Jets Sign OL Dakota Dozier

Dozier, our third of three Round 4 selections, received most of his playing time at the left tackle position over his four seasons with the Furman Paladins. But at 6'4", 313. he could fill the mold of an NFL guard. It was a position he slid to for a pair of playoff games last season.

"I've really enjoyed it," Dozier said of his transition from tackle to guard. "My O-line coach at Furman, Coach [Scott] Smouse, he made us learn all assignments at all of the positions, not just tackle, so I already knew all of the guard stuff and was able to play our last two playoff games at guard. That was really exciting. Then going out at the East-West game playing guard as well, I really enjoyed the opportunity, I showed that I could do that as well. I'm just ready to come in and play wherever it is. I'm very excited to be a Jet."