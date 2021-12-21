Next Step for Jets Cornerbacks? Prove They're 'NFL Difference Makers'

Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols Each Had 3 Pass Defenses vs. Dolphins in Week 15

Dec 21, 2021 at 12:27 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

cbs-article-SNY40389

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this past summer that he learned not to be afraid to play his young players.

"They're hell on wheels and they're fun to watch," Saleh said at the time.

Months later, the Jets' young cornerbacks have come on strong. Week 1 starters Bryce Hall (second-year player) and Brandin Echols (rookie sixth-round pick) each registering 3 pass defenses against the Dolphins in Week 15. Echols hadhis first career interception, a pick-6 that tied the game in the fourth quarter.

"Props to Marquand Manuel and Tony Oden, also Ricky Manning," Saleh said on Monday, referring to assistant coaches. "They're doing a really good job with that backend. Super young group. With Bryce Hall and Echols, even [Javelin] Guidry and Michael Carter II, I mean young Michael Carter is a rookie playing nickel at a high level. So, they've done a really nice job. I always challenge them that they got to get the ball, that's the next step that group has got to take and we did get the pick-six, which was awesome. But that's the next step. Can we go get the football?

"It's really cool to see them getting their PBUs and playing sticky coverage in man. When we get more rush from the outside and the rush and coverage starts tying in together, it can become a bit special. They've developed really nicely and they've proven that they're NFL players. Now the next step for them is to prove that they're NFL difference makers and you do that by taking the ball, which we did [Sunday]."

Echols, who is nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week, leads all NFL cornerbacks with a 93.3 coverage grade in Week 15 according to Pro Football Focus, and fifth overall with an 84.2 overall grade. The Kentucky product has started all 11 games he's played in -- he missed three games with a quad injury -- ranks second on the team with 7 PDs with his 49 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. His 542 snaps ranks eighth on the defense. 

"I'm glad [the injury] happened because I could sit back and reflect on myself as a person and see what I needed to work on and be done," Echols said. "I really think me getting sidelined was a good thing." He added: "I feel like I've grown a lot, especially with confidence. I'll speak for all the other [Jets] rookies – just the confidence to get better every week going against different teams and not going out there panicking."

Opposite him is Hall, who leads the defense with 944 snaps and 13 PDs. A 2020 fifth-round pick out of Virginia, Hall entered the season with 7 starts, all coming from the back-half of last season after recovering from an injury that cut his senior season short.

Entering Sunday's game, Hall allowed a total of 15 yards in Weeks 13-14. Sunday against the Dolphins, he was a part of the reason Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa completed 59.26% of his passes, his lowest mark since Week 8. His 196 yards was the fewest in a start all season (he got hurt in Week 2 and didn't finish the game) and his 2 INTs tied a season high.

"We really didn't change too much from last time we played him," Hall said. "We felt like we were right there with them and had we not beat ourselves, we felt like we would've really played a solid game. The gameplan hadn't really changed from last time. We wanted to be tight in coverage, be aggressive and force him to throw contested balls. Our coach challenged us to come away with some takeaways and that was our plan. We felt like we could be in position to get some takeaways."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from Jets-Dolphins in Miami

See All of the Top Images from the Week 15 Matchup

E_SZ1_3784
1 / 81
E_SZ1_1132
2 / 81
E_SZ1_1064
3 / 81
E_SZ1_1094
4 / 81
E_SZ1_1033
5 / 81
E_SZ1_1019
6 / 81
E_SS3_0141
7 / 81
E_SZ1_2628
8 / 81
E_SZ1_2614
9 / 81
E_SZ1_2211
10 / 81
E_SZ1_2556
11 / 81
E_SZ1_1439
12 / 81
E_SZ1_2322
13 / 81
E_SZ1_1369
14 / 81
E_SS3_0210
15 / 81
E_SZ1_3128
16 / 81
E_SZ1_4087
17 / 81
E_SZ1_4238
18 / 81
E_SZ1_4154
19 / 81
E_SZ1_4152
20 / 81
E_SZ1_3986
21 / 81
E_SZ1_3973
22 / 81
E_SZ1_3922
23 / 81
E_SZ1_3858
24 / 81
E_SZ1_3880
25 / 81
E_SZ1_3840
26 / 81
E_SZ1_3876
27 / 81
E_SZ1_3707
28 / 81
E_SZ1_3739
29 / 81
E_SZ1_3727_1
30 / 81
E_SZ1_3675
31 / 81
E_SZ1_3650
32 / 81
E_SZ1_3384
33 / 81
E_SZ1_3291
34 / 81
E_SZ1_3275_1
35 / 81
E_SZ1_3076
36 / 81
E_SZ1_3169
37 / 81
E_SZ1_4582
38 / 81
E_SZ1_4379
39 / 81
E_SZ1_4522
40 / 81
E_SZ1_4539
41 / 81
E_SS1_0274
42 / 81
E_SS1_0086
43 / 81
E_SS1_0169
44 / 81
E_SS1_0120
45 / 81
E_SS1_0372
46 / 81
E_SS1_0388
47 / 81
E_SS1_0400
48 / 81
E_SS1_0094
49 / 81
E_SS1_0455
50 / 81
E_SS1_0534
51 / 81
E_SS1_0420
52 / 81
E_SS1_0617
53 / 81
E_SS1_0513
54 / 81
E_SS1_0637
55 / 81
E_SS2_0229_1
56 / 81
E_SS2_0010
57 / 81
E_SS1_0645_1
58 / 81
E_SS2_0126
59 / 81
E_SS2_0160_1
60 / 81
E_SS2_0332
61 / 81
E_SS2_0153
62 / 81
E_SS2_0295
63 / 81
E_SS2_0434
64 / 81
E_SS2_0355
65 / 81
E_SS2_0276
66 / 81
E_SS2_1418
67 / 81
E_SS2_0495
68 / 81
E_SS2_1527
69 / 81
E_SS2_1664
70 / 81
E_SS2_0570
71 / 81
E_SS2_0514
72 / 81
E_SS2_1675
73 / 81
E_SS3_0648
74 / 81
E_SS3_0985
75 / 81
E_SZ1_4785
76 / 81
E_SZ1_4850
77 / 81
E_SZ1_5041
78 / 81
E_SZ1_4977
79 / 81
E_SZ1_4896
80 / 81
E_SZ1_5106
81 / 81
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

To Prevent Job Turnover, Sheldon Rankins Offers 'Takeaways'

Jets' Veteran D-Lineman 'Definitely Proud of Those Guys' Who Produced Picks & Big Plays at Miami
news

Jets Place TE Ryan Griffin on Injured Reserve, Activate QB Mike White

Green & White Also Claim S Will Parks & Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun to Its Practice Squad
news

What Is Jets LB Quincy Williams' Christmas Wish?

After Being Waived by the Jaguars, Third-Year Pro Got a Call and Has Never Looked Back
news

Jets Transition Under NFL's New COVID-19 Protocols

Head Coach Robert Saleh Talks Responsibility; Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Feels Testing Changes Make Sense
news

First Look | Jets vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 16 Against Darrell Bevell, Trevor Lawrence
news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Believes QB Zach Wilson Took Strides Vs. Dolphins

LDT Loves Playing Ball; Sheldon Rankins on December's Chill; Elijah Riley Is Expected Back
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Miami
news

Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

QB Zach Wilson and WR Braxton Berrios Score on the Ground; Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has Pick-Six in 31-24 Defeat
news

For Jets and Zach Wilson, a Tale of Two Halves in Miami

In Loss to the Dolphins, Rookie QB Starts 6-for-6 But Offense Wilts Late
news

Robert Saleh: Jets' 'Vibe Was Good' at Half but 'It Just Didn't Come to Fruition'

Coach Is 'Proud of the Guys' but They Have Much to Learn from Miami Loss About 'December Football'
news

Not Perfect, but Jets Pass Defense Has Its Moments at Miami

Brandin Echols Scores Pick-6 off Tua Tagovailoa; Bryce Hall Wins Some, Loses Some vs. DeVante Parker
Advertising