Next Step for Jets Cornerbacks? Prove They're 'NFL Difference Makers'

Echols, who is nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week, leads all NFL cornerbacks with a 93.3 coverage grade in Week 15 according to Pro Football Focus, and fifth overall with an 84.2 overall grade. The Kentucky product has started all 11 games he's played in -- he missed three games with a quad injury -- ranks second on the team with 7 PDs with his 49 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. His 542 snaps ranks eighth on the defense.

"I'm glad [the injury] happened because I could sit back and reflect on myself as a person and see what I needed to work on and be done," Echols said. "I really think me getting sidelined was a good thing." He added: "I feel like I've grown a lot, especially with confidence. I'll speak for all the other [Jets] rookies – just the confidence to get better every week going against different teams and not going out there panicking."

Opposite him is Hall, who leads the defense with 944 snaps and 13 PDs. A 2020 fifth-round pick out of Virginia, Hall entered the season with 7 starts, all coming from the back-half of last season after recovering from an injury that cut his senior season short.

Entering Sunday's game, Hall allowed a total of 15 yards in Weeks 13-14. Sunday against the Dolphins, he was a part of the reason Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa completed 59.26% of his passes, his lowest mark since Week 8. His 196 yards was the fewest in a start all season (he got hurt in Week 2 and didn't finish the game) and his 2 INTs tied a season high.