NewYorkHER Set to Return with New Format

Season 3 of the Podcast will Feature 12 Episodes with Host Caroline Hendershot

Apr 13, 2022 at 07:59 AM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

041322-nyher-thumb

The New York Jets' podcast, New YorkHER, is set to return for a third season with a wide variety of personalities and a new host.

NewYorkHER, hosted by team reporter Caroline Hendershot, will feature an eclectic group of guests who work in the sports, fashion, food, fitness, entertainment, and influencer worlds. Emanating from the team's BetMGM Studio, the podcast will dive into different facets involved in the Jets and the National Football League and their intersections with vibrant personalities in New York and beyond. The 12 episodes will be available monthly on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeart and Sound Cloud in addition to the team's website and Youtube channel. NewYorkHER is also promoted on the team's various social platforms.

Caroline Hendershot is a former rower at the University of Michigan and after two years at ESPN, she joined the Jets this past November.

