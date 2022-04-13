NewYorkHER Set to Return with New Format

NewYorkHER, hosted by team reporter Caroline Hendershot, will feature an eclectic group of guests who work in the sports, fashion, food, fitness, entertainment, and influencer worlds. Emanating from the team's BetMGM Studio, the podcast will dive into different facets involved in the Jets and the National Football League and their intersections with vibrant personalities in New York and beyond. The 12 episodes will be available monthly on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeart and Sound Cloud in addition to the team's website and Youtube channel. NewYorkHER is also promoted on the team's various social platforms.