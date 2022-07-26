Newcomers D.J. Reed, Tyler Conklin Praise Jets' Culture as Training Camp Begins

D.J. Reed and Tyler Conklin, two of the Jets' free-agent additions, are gearing up for their first training camp in Florham Park. The players reported to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Tuesday to undergo physicals and conditioning tests before Wednesday morning's practice.
"I'm getting a college vibe in terms of the excitement of getting ready for camp with the guys," said Reed, who said he couldn't sleep Monday night out of anticipation. "I'm in a new environment, I think that's a big reason of why I'm excited and I'm just looking forward to the new things and what's to come for the Jets organization."
Conklin expressed the Green & White's team chemistry has made his transition from Minnesota to New York seamless.
"The bonds that have been built for me just in OTAs, I built a lot of closer bonds than I did after a couple of years in Minnesota," he said. "I think that just goes to show the culture they built.
"Throughout OTAs and the offseason, there's been a lot of communication between teammates and some bonds built really quickly here that's made this whole transition a lot easier for me and something that makes me really excited about this team."
Conklin did not make the July trip with some fellow skill players and QB Zach Wilson to Gozzer Ranch in Idaho. But that came with good reason as the former Viking proposed to his fiancée two days prior to the team-building session. The fifth-year veteran, however, attended Tight End University in Nashville where he picked the brain of 49ers All-Pro TE George Kittle to see what made him successful in this offense.
Reed trained in LA and indicated he'll be a full-go for training camp after straining his hamstring and adductor in the spring. HC Robert Saleh praised Reed, who played under him in San Francisco in 2018 and 2019, for his contagious practice habits, and Reed is ready to rub off on his new teammates.
"I think this is going to take everyone being at their best and I think that isn't just on Sundays," he said. "That's an everyday commitment. I just texted my girl today 'I love you. I'm back in that mode. I'm about to dial in. I love you, I love our future daughter, but you know what time it is.' She already knows the headspace I'm about to get in to and be all about football. I think when guys take it to that level and find their purpose, so it's even deeper and more meaningful, then things are going to transpire, and good things are going to happen."
Conklin, who was a part of two playoff teams in Minnesota (2017, 2019), added: "We're really excited about this season and what we can do, but it's just a day-to-day approach. What are we going to get better at today? Where are we going to grow as a team? I think if we just attack every day with a mindset to get better, we're going to be in a good spot when camp wraps up."