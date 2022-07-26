Newcomers D.J. Reed, Tyler Conklin Praise Jets' Culture as Training Camp Begins

Conklin did not make the July trip with some fellow skill players and QB Zach Wilson to Gozzer Ranch in Idaho. But that came with good reason as the former Viking proposed to his fiancée two days prior to the team-building session. The fifth-year veteran, however, attended Tight End University in Nashville where he picked the brain of 49ers All-Pro TE George Kittle to see what made him successful in this offense.

Reed trained in LA and indicated he'll be a full-go for training camp after straining his hamstring and adductor in the spring. HC Robert Saleh praised Reed, who played under him in San Francisco in 2018 and 2019, for his contagious practice habits, and Reed is ready to rub off on his new teammates.

"I think this is going to take everyone being at their best and I think that isn't just on Sundays," he said. "That's an everyday commitment. I just texted my girl today 'I love you. I'm back in that mode. I'm about to dial in. I love you, I love our future daughter, but you know what time it is.' She already knows the headspace I'm about to get in to and be all about football. I think when guys take it to that level and find their purpose, so it's even deeper and more meaningful, then things are going to transpire, and good things are going to happen."