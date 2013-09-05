New York Jets Kickoff Week Rolls On

The New York Jets Kickoff Week opened in grand fashion on Wednesday at Jets Shop Manhattan as almost 500 fans made their way to 50th and Madison to mix, mingle and debate with Greg Buttle, meet Jets Flight Crew members Jessica and Sarah, and get their Green & White gear for the season ahead.
"The fans were buzzing with news that Geno is getting the start — that was certainly the topic of the day," said Chris Pierce, our senior director of merchandising. "The fans also seemed well aware of the week's events. They were discussing among themselves which ones they're going to next."
And next up today, the festivities shift a little to the northwest on the island of Manhattan, to the Green & White pep rally from 5:30–7 p.m. on the plaza outside of SNY studios on Sixth Avenue and 51st Street. The Jets are bringing gameday to the SNY Plaza with a live broadcast of Jets Game Plan and a live performance by the new Jets Drumline, The Aviators.
Special guests include Jets Ring of Honor running back Freeman McNeil along with Buttle and Flight Crew alumnae. All fans will receive a free foam finger and one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to the home opener. The event is free and open to the public. Some season ticket holders will even get a tour of the SNY Studios before the event (subject to availability).