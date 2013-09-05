New York Jets Kickoff Week Rolls On

"The fans were buzzing with news that Geno is getting the start — that was certainly the topic of the day," said Chris Pierce, our senior director of merchandising. "The fans also seemed well aware of the week's events. They were discussing among themselves which ones they're going to next."

And next up today, the festivities shift a little to the northwest on the island of Manhattan, to the Green & White pep rally from 5:30–7 p.m. on the plaza outside of SNY studios on Sixth Avenue and 51st Street. The Jets are bringing gameday to the SNY Plaza with a live broadcast of Jets Game Plan and a live performance by the new Jets Drumline, The Aviators.