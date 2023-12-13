New York Jets Announces 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recipient for their Work in Support of Social Justice

Patricia Thompson is Being Recognized for Making a Difference in Their Community 

Dec 13, 2023 at 08:00 AM
121423-changemaker-thumb

Today, the Jets announced its 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. Patricia Thompson will be recognized at the Jets Inspire Change game on December 24, against the Washington Commanders, for going above and beyond in their pursuit of social justice.

The Changemaker Award recognizes individuals in each NFL team market making a difference in their community across Inspire Change's four focus areas: education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform. Patrica Thompson works with the Brooklyn Community Services at their after-school program at PS 306 in East New York, Brooklyn, directly making an impact under the Inspire Change education pillar.

Patricia Thompson has been a dedicated resident, worker, and volunteer in Brooklyn's East New York Community for more than 40 years. As an educator with the NYC Department of Education and Brooklyn Community Services, she has taught three generations of East New York residents at PS 306. Ms. Thompson is a beloved member of the school community, who fully commits to assignments, projects, and causes that improve the lives of children, families, and community members. She enthusiastically volunteers at the school's annual Back to School Bash and as a chaperone for the annual Jets Holiday Shopping Spree and game outings.

"Mrs. Thompson has been a mainstay for close to twenty years at our annual Jets Holiday Shopping Spree with the after-school program at PS 306," said Jets Vice President of Community Relations. "We have seen firsthand how she cares for and serves the community she lives in."

In addition to receiving special recognition at the Inspire Change game, Patricia Thompson will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, paid directly to a non-profit organization of their choice.

For more information on the 2023 Changemaker recipients, visit NFL.com/causes/inspire-change/changemakers.

