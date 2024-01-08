Who Will the Jets Play in the 2024 NFL Season?

JETS AWAY OPPONENTS (9)

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Miami Dolphins (11-6)

New England Patriots (4-13)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8): The Jags hold the series lead, 9-8,and the Jets are 1-5 at Jacksonville including their last matchup in 2019. Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, fell one game shy of the playoffs with Jacksonville's loss to the Titans in Week 18 after a miraculous playoff comeback in the 2022 season. Most of Lawrence's top skill players remain under contact, like TE Evan Engram, who was the only player on the team with at least 100 catches. Jacksonville has a decision to make on WR Calvin Ridley, who has an expiring contract. He led the team with 1,016 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans (6-11): HC Mike Vrabel's team was the only one in the AFC South to finish under .500. Tennessee's roster could look different next season – the Titans may move on from Pro Bowl and All-Pro RB Derrick Henry. This game will feature a pair of the NFL's best at defensive tackle in Jets' Pro Bowl and All-Pro Quinnen Williams and Titans Pro Bowl Jeffery Simmons, who totaled 5.5 sacks in 12 games this season.

Arizona Cardinals (4-13): The Cardinals were the only NFC West team to win fewer than 8 games in the 2023 season. The Cardinals might move on from QB Kyler Murray, who played in the team's final eight games (3-5) coming off an ACL injury, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said he's committed to Murray. Perhaps Arizona will look to add a playmaker or an offensive lineman with their first-round pick at No. 4 overall.

San Francisco 49ers (12-5): The Jets' farthest trip will be to the Bay Area where Jets HC Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers from 2017-20 under Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan's team finished as the NFC's No. 1 seed. Its high-powered offense is run by QB Brock Purdy, who led the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating, and RB Christian McCaffery, the league leader in rushing yards (1,459). This game will have two of the NFL's best defenses and linebacker duos in the Jets' C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams and the 49ers' Fred Warner, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, and Dre Greenlaw.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): All four teams in the AFC North finished with a winning record. The Steelers are built around a tough defense that features T.J. Watt, who led the NFL with 19 sacks in the 2023 season. Pittsburgh played three quarterbacks en route to a playoff berth. Kenny Pickett, who will enter his third year out of Pitt, is the team's starter. It'll be an interesting matchup between Steelers WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens against Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.