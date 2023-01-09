Who Will the Jets Play in the 2023 NFL Season?

Based on the NFL schedule rotation, the Jets and the three other AFC East teams will face teams from the AFC West and NFC East in 2023. With their fourth-place divisional finish, the Jets will also add the fourth-place finishers in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns, and the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons.

In a change from the 2022 season, the Jets are scheduled to play nine games at home in MetLife Stadium and eight on the road, including trips West to face Las Vegas and Denver (for the third-straight season). The Green & White will also make a return trip to Cleveland.

The Jets will also face six playoff teams from last season (home-and-home against Buffalo and Miami, vs. Kansas City, vs. Philadelphia, at Dallas and at the Giants -- as the visiting team in their shared stadium. Other than the AFC East opponents, none of the visiting teams are making return visits for consecutive seasons.

What follows are thumbnails on the Jets' 17 2023 season games against 14 different opponents (with the teams' 2022 season records are in parentheses). The actual schedule will be released by the NFL in the spring:

JETS HOME OPPONENTS (9)

Buffalo Bills (13-3): The Bills captured the AFC East for a third consecutive year, but the high point of the Jets' season came in Week 9 when they topped the Bills, 20-17, in front of their loyal fans. In two games vs. the Bills, Pro Bowl CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner had 11 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 INT.

Miami Dolphins (9-8): The Jets closed the season in South Florida with a loss, but they smoked the 'Fins at MetLife in October with a 40-17 triumph. Those 40 points were the 8th time the Green & White had scored 40+ points on the Dolphins in their 114-game series. The Jets offense scored all 5 of its touchdowns on rushing plays, only the third time in franchise history Jets rushed for 5+ TDs in a game and the first time since 1993. Miami earned its first postseason berth since 2016.