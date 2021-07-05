New Season Offers Bryce Hall a New Beginning

This time last year Bryce Hall was moving cautiously around the Jets Atlantic Health Training Center, a cast protecting his left leg and ankle.

In Virginia's sixth game of the 2019 college season, Hall was part of punt coverage in an ACC game against Miami. Trying to hold a block for a Cavaliers' returner, he was driven back over a fallen Miami player. His foot was caught under the player while Hall's body continued toward the turf. He sustained a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle.

Hall, a cornerback, had been projected as a possible first- or second-round draft pick, but the gruesome injury, which required surgery, and the prospect of an uncertain recovery changed all that.

"Obviously, last spring I was in a cast trying to run again," Hall said during the team's voluntary OTAs. "Now I have the opportunity to run, move around. I've had the opportunity to lift, get my legs stronger and it's just been really good. I've learned not to take my health for granted."

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Jets GM Joe Douglas and his player personnel staff saw something in Hall (6-1, 202), and used a fifth-round pick, No. 158 overall, to take a chance. In 2018 at Virginia, Hall led the nation with 24 PDs and was named All-ACC first team and All-America second team. Before sustaining the fractured ankle injury last year, he tallied 20 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack and 4 PDs.