New Jets T George Fant Excited to Line up With Sam Darnold, Le'Veon Bell & Mekhi Becton

With the offseason program being virtual, the biggest challenge right now is learning your new teammates both personally and their preferences on the field. Bell has a unique, patient running style that they can discuss in virtual meetings or get a better feel for by watching film, but there's no substitute for practice reps. But first, the Jets OL needs to jell. The group has one returning opening-day starter (Brian Winters) and seven new faces. Fant, however, is somewhat familiar with Mekhi Becton, who was selected No. 11 overall in last month's draft.

"I've been watching him. I'm from the Kentucky area, so I've been watching a little bit at Louisville," Fant said. "He played against my school, so I've definitely seen him on film. He's a really good player, man. I'm excited to work with him and give him a little bit of the wisdom I've learned from great players that I've been playing with. I think the good thing about both of us is that we're really raw and athletic. We bring a lot to the table, so I can tell him a couple things that have worked for me and we'll ?? keep learning from each other.