New Jets Flight Crew Season Ready for Takeoff

The New York Jets' 2013 cheerleader auditions are quickly approaching. As part of the New York Jets Flight Crew, up to 40 women will have the opportunity to perform at home games and participate in once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the New York market.

The preliminary and semifinal rounds on April 13-14 and the finals on April 28 will all be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. JetBlue Airways is a presenting partner of the 2013 New York Jets Flight Crew.

"The Flight Crew cheerleaders play an integral part in elevating the fan experience on gameday," said Flight Crew director Denise Garvey. "We have grown immensely over the last six years and are not only entertaining those at the stadium, but we are sharing our Flight Crew spirit with fans at events and appearances throughout the tristate area."

As in years past, "early bird" registration is available. The timeline and fees are as follows:

Today through March 8 — $25 audition fee

March 9-April 8 — $35 audition fee

April 13 — $40 audition fee

"This is an unforgettable experience for young women wanting to represent a National Football League team in one of the most unique markets," Garvey said. "We're looking for talented women who are eager to experience what it's like to perform in front of 80,000 fans at MetLife Stadium and become part of Jets Nation."

To prepare for auditions, the team is offering a series of prep classes that will be held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. These classes are not mandatory but are designed to help candidates train for the auditions.

New this year, the team is introducing the Priority Boarding Program. At each prep class, Garvey has the opportunity to a give a certificate to a dancer whose abilities have stood out throughout the class. This certificate will allow the selected dancer to bypass the preliminary audition and go straight to the semifinal round. For detailed information on the 2013 auditions and prep classes and to learn more about the Priority Boarding Program, visit newyorkjets.com/flightcrew.