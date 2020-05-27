New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

When it comes to where Zuniga sees himself fitting along the line, his options could be endless. The 22-year-old played most of his career on the strong side for the Gators, but he has what many analysts describe as "raw potential." He'll be joining a Gregg Williams defensive scheme, one known for its versatility and ability to play to players' strengths.

"He played on the strong side for the Gators but seems like a weakside end at his size and with his skills," Thompson said. "He's got a lot of speed to the quarterback, he's probably got to get some pass rush moves in there and work on that part of his game, but he's got tremendous speed — 4.64 at the combine, almost as fast as [La'Mical] Perine [who ran a 4.62 in the 40] and he outweighs him by 50 pounds."

Zuniga's talents will add to a Williams defense that ranked seventh overall in the league and second against the run in 2019. He may also have the opportunity to feel closer to home than usual, as he joins a Green & White roster that already contains five other former Florida players.