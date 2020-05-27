Wednesday, May 27, 2020 08:15 AM

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

AP_20027217438769-zuniga-thumb
Butch Dill

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga made it clear back in April that he views himself as the "steal of the draft." After spending four seasons in Gainesville as a Florida Gator, the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson agrees.

"A lot of people would argue the Jets got very good value with the Zuniga pick for sure," said Thompson, the Sentinel's Gators beatwriter. "Jabari, he was a top 50 pick coming into last season in a lot of peoples' estimation. … He was a very productive player and durable. You could count on him, and then suddenly he spends his whole senior year on the bench. That was pretty tough for him and it was tough for the Gators."

The 6'3", 264-pounder actually was limited as a senior to just six contests due to a high ankle sprain, but still managed to record 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Over his collegiate career, Zuniga totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 TFL, 1 FF and 18.5 sacks in 42 games. He topped off his collegiate stats with a head-turning performance at the 2020 NFL Combine.

"Jabari is good at the point of attack and he's a very physical guy, very strong," said Thompson. "His combine numbers were incredible ... He's an impressive physical specimen, so he can get after the passer, too. He's kind of a good combination guy there."

When it comes to where Zuniga sees himself fitting along the line, his options could be endless. The 22-year-old played most of his career on the strong side for the Gators, but he has what many analysts describe as "raw potential." He'll be joining a Gregg Williams defensive scheme, one known for its versatility and ability to play to players' strengths.

"He played on the strong side for the Gators but seems like a weakside end at his size and with his skills," Thompson said. "He's got a lot of speed to the quarterback, he's probably got to get some pass rush moves in there and work on that part of his game, but he's got tremendous speed — 4.64 at the combine, almost as fast as [La'Mical] Perine [who ran a 4.62 in the 40] and he outweighs him by 50 pounds."

Zuniga's talents will add to a Williams defense that ranked seventh overall in the league and second against the run in 2019. He may also have the opportunity to feel closer to home than usual, as he joins a Green & White roster that already contains five other former Florida players.

"He's a real physical specimen and there's a lot of potential there," said Thompson. "He may be a little raw and he's certainly going to have to learn some things. But anybody coming into the league, even the best players, have to learn. He's going to find a spot on that D-line, it just comes down to what the scheme is."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising