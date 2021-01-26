Neville Hewitt Was an Iron Man in the Middle of Jets Defense in 2020

Hewitt, who came into the league with Miami and joined the Jets ahead of the 2018 season, has played all 16 games in four of his six seasons in the NFL, not all of them as a starter. That changed when he started 12 games in 2019 and was in the middle of all the games this past season.

"As a rookie, most times, you second guess a lot of things," Hewitt, who is one of the Jets' 19 unrestricted free agents, said. "You might know exactly what to do, but you still second guess yourself. Now, having the experience of playing my rookie year and against guys like [Tom] Brady, Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], guys like that, seeing how fast the game was my rookie year, going into that second year and learning how to eat and training for the NFL every year you find something to get better at. If you do that in this league every year, you're going to stick around."

Still only 27, Hewitt believes the Jets have a returning core that could enable the team's new head coach, Robert Saleh, to build around. The Jets have approximately $70 million in cap space and a slew of draft picks. There's flexibility for Saleh and GM Joe Douglas to work with, which includes a strong 2020 draft class that included Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, La'Mical Perine, Bryce Hall and Ashtyn Davis -- all of whom played quality minutes.

"A lot of the guys here are really good players, especially some of the young guys,." Hewitt said. "The guys at the corners, young corners, defensive lineman, receivers, running back -- it's a young team. With more experience the future is bright, definitely bright. They're getting opportunities now."

No. 46 put together a solid season, and saluted his teammates, urging them to keep plugging away, even after the Jets lost 14 straight games to start the season.