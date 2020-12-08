Neville Hewitt: Undrafted and Unbowed

At 27, Hewitt is an undrafted free agent who has managed to secure a roster spot for six seasons, first with Miami (three seasons) then with the Jets. Coming into the NFL after playing at Marshall University, Hewitt knew he would have to prove himself each and every day. He now teams with another undrafted free agent, Harvey Langi, as the two inside linebackers.

"Coming into the league undrafted you see another side," he said. "You're always fighting, trying to get as much respect as the guys who were drafted. Playing at the same level or better, they're going to get more shots. That's who the team invested in.

"For us [Hewitt and Langi], both of us had crazy stories. Harvey in a car accident where he almost lost life. I come from a background where my mom was incarcerated [on a drug trafficking charge], I went to junior college [Georgia Military College] then to D1 and had neck surgery. A lot of [NFL] teams passed on me. I went to Miami and got hurt and finally got cleared after the stinger. I remember being in there and remember how I felt. All I want to do is play football. We all want to get paid, but we're all here because we love this game. For me, every time I go out there it's about respect, trying to earn respect from my teammates and the people we're playing against.

"I told our guys to make a name for yourself, make the most of this opportunity because you never know what game, what day is going to be your last play. If you don't give it your all you're going to regret it."

Three-quarters of the way through a challenging season with the Jets, Hewitt said he often falls back on something his mother taught him -- be positive.

"She always said if you're going to do something, do your best at it," Hewitt said. "This season we've been in games I feel we should have won. Sometimes there's a call or two you want back, a play or two you want back. For some reason we've been falling short week after week after week. It's frustrating."

And while last Sunday's loss to the Raiders was difficult to handle, Hewitt said he had no problem with the late call that led to the final Las Vegas TD, a long pass from Derek Carr to rookie Henry Ruggs against an all-out Jets blitz.