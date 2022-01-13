Never a Doubt: Elijah Moore Achieved Liftoff in His Jets Rookie Season

It was in some respects a mixed bag of a season for Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore. He battled a quadriceps injury for much of August, a concussion in late September, then a return of the quad strain and a bout with COVID in December.

Yet Moore shrugged it all off and, in his first season of professional football, passed his personal "lit-ness" test.

"That feeling is unmatched," Moore said of getting a crowd roaring with his plays on the field. "When the fans are going crazy, they're happy and excited and having a good time. That's what everyone in the stadium wants. More eyes, more lit-ness."

Moore in his end-of-season interviews went over his season, and a fine one it was despite the curveballs and setbacks he suffered. In his 11 games he had 43 catches for team-leading totals of 538 receiving yards and five receiving TDs. Twenty-five of his catches went for first downs, also the best on the team. His six total TDs were the most by a Jets rookie since Geno Smith ran for six scores in 2013 and the most by a Jets rookie WR since Keyshawn Johnson set the rookie mark with eight receiving TDs in 1996.

"It was really just the mental aspect of it. The more games you're out there, the more comfortable you get," Moore said of his season achieving liftoff (into the lit-mosphere?). "Seeing the picture, seeing the defense, and knowing what they're going to do, week in and week out studying defenses, knowing what they're thinking about, too. Also, just getting more comfortable with Zach and every other quarterback that I was in with. Definitely a challenge but a blessing of being able to adjust. Looking over all of it, I'm just grateful that I got the opportunity to come play a rookie season at a place like this."

What was his favorite six-pointer? One immediately came to mind.