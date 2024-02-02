Nathaniel Willingham Says Coaching at Senior Bowl Is a 'Really Proud Moment'

National Team LB Payton Wilson, out of North Carolina State, has been working with Willingham throughout the week and has gained invaluable experience.

"He's nothing but the best," Wilson said of Willingham. "I mean, off the field, one of the best people I've ever been around. Just getting around Coach Nat, an NFL scheme, getting around new terminology, and just seeing how smart he is. He's up there coaching the best in the world. So just the knowledge that he has behind the game from his own knowledge and learning from those guys as well. It's just really cool."

Willingham has been prepared for this opportunity because of all his work under Jets LB coach Mike Rutenberg. He is capitalizing on being able to coach the prospects exactly like he coaches the Jets linebacker group and trying to prepare them for their NFL careers as best he can.

"Everything that I've been able to do with Rudy back home at Florham Park, he's been a great guy and a great mentor in the sense of allowing me to do some of the things that I've been doing here. This whole past season and the season prior, he's kind of given me the opportunity to step into the same role. Being in a different place and being able to do it here, it's just kind of like a training experience.