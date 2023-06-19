Nathaniel Hackett: Aaron Rodgers Is a 'Killer' on the Field

In three seasons in Green Bay together, Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67.1% of his passes. The Packers went 39-9 and Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs, in 2020 and 2021. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said there have been a couple "whoa" moments throughout the spring watching Rodgers, something Hackett has grown accustomed to.

"I think we all see him make these incredible plays, these incredible throws, but for me, it's his ability to see the field and his true understanding and intelligence of the game of football," he said. "I mean, he goes out there and he's playing five different games within just the one game whether he's messing with a defensive coordinator, messing with a player, a defensive line, utilizing his cadence. All those little things that he does, they're just taken for granted. It's his ability to get free plays, his ability to get just a simple, easy play, when he knows exactly what the defense is doing. It's incredible to me."

Rodgers has started to settle in with his new team, teammates and a different shade of green in a familiar offense (with new wrinkles). He spent the spring participating in the team's offseason program, something he had not done recently with Green Bay, helping his new teammates learn Hackett's offense. Rodgers even quizzed players in meetings, which his teammates appreciated. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller, entering his 19th season, has seen every look defenses have to offer and sometimes relies on hand signals to communicate with his wide receivers, so being on the same page is paramount.