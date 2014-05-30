Mornhinweg: Feels Like We're Light Years Ahead

While the Jets have more weapons to attack teams with in 2014, Mornhinweg knows there is a long road ahead before September.

"It feels like that we are just light years ahead of where we were last year, but we just can't let that trick us into thinking we're any better at all yet," he said. "There is a lot of hard work and preparation left heading into training camp, so we expect to get that part of our job done as well."

Thurman is comfortable with where the Jets are at cornerback, stressing the importance of keeping newcomer Dimitri Patterson healthy and commenting on the upside of rookie Dexter McDougle.