Morgan Moses Feels Right at Home in His 'New Everything' as a Jet

Moses and Ferguson have another thing in common besides alma mater: virtually 100% availability as pros. Ferguson almost literally never came off the practice or game field as a 10-year Jet. Moses, meanwhile, has taken 5,920 regular-season offensive reps from 2015-20, 19th-most in the NFL among all players in that span. And Moses has started all 96 games in those six seasons (98 if we count playoffs), one of only eight NFL players and one of only three O-linemen to log 96 starts in that span.

"Availability is key," Moses said. "I've been able to play 90-something consecutive games, and that's just the willpower of not wanting to leave my guys out there by themselves. I feel like if I can go out there and play a little better than the backup might be, then I'm going to go out there and try. ... When I got into the NFL, I had some good vets that took care of me, taught me how to go to yoga, eat right, stretch, take care of the body because at the end of the day, you are the CEO of your body. If you're not available, you can't showcase your talent on Sundays and that's the biggest thing."

How much will Moses get to showcase his talents with the Jets? That depends on the camp battle between him and Fant, who will return to practice soon from a stay on the Jets' reserve/COVID list.

As far as adding Moses to the roster, head coach Robert Saleh said a team can never have enough offensive or defensive linemen.

"Morgan has been a tremendous player for many years in this league," Saleh said. "Adding him is a tremendous asset. As far as naming him the starting right tackle, George Fant had fantastic OTAs and did a really nice job during minicamp. He has all the tools necessary to be a successful right tackle also. There's a lot of competition from that spot and it's going to be fun to watch."

Moses couldn't agree more.

"Competition is everything for me. Nothing is given," he said. "Everything I've worked for since I've been in the league, I've earned. That's how I want it to be. I feel like if things are given to you, we take it lightly. At the end of the day I'm here to get myself better and try to make this team and the offensive line better. Whether that's in a starting role or not, I'm going to be the same guy, I'm going to show up every day and give my best effort and put my best foot forward."