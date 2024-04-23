Moody's Teams Up with the Jets and Giants as the New Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

Moody's Corporation, the world's leading source of bold, clear and perceptive insights on exponential risk, announced today that it has been named an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants.

As part of the multi-year partnership, Moody's branding will be a mainstay at MetLife Stadium events, extending throughout the stadium with in-bowl signage and digital displays. Guests will first be greeted at the Moody's Gate (pictured below) and then pass through an activation area on the plaza. Moody's is also the naming rights partner of the Moody's Commissioners Club, a spectacular private space in the Stadium offering guests unparalleled views and unique experiences at events.

"In trying to find organizations that align with Moody's renewed brand of decoding complexity and finding a path forward in the face of risk or adversity, we couldn't think of better partners than MetLife Stadium and the New York Giants and New York Jets," said Christine Elliott, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Moody's. "These institutions continually demonstrate what it takes to triumph over adversity, show us how to address complexity through teamwork and collaboration, and inspire and entertain us with each and every play. We are honored to join together with these venerable partners as the new season begins to unfold, starting this Thursday with the NFL Draft."

"We are honored that Moody's has chosen MetLife Stadium to showcase its new brand platform," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. "Having a reputable, New York-based company like Moody's fits in perfectly with our gameday environment."

"MetLife Stadium has been the center of entertainment since it opened in 2010," said Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets. "Welcoming a new cornerstone partner like Moody's will elevate our fans experience from the moment they enter the stadium at the Moody's Gate and will provide an enhanced experience for our Moody's Commissioners Club guests. We are excited to kickoff this partnership and work together on ways to reinforce our commitment to our fans."

"Moody's exemplifies everything we look for in a Cornerstone partner and we are thrilled to welcome them to MetLife Stadium," said John Mara, New York Giants President and CEO. "We look forward to developing our new partnership and engaging fans across stadium events and throughout our shared hometown."

The partnership is part of Moody's new global branding campaign, defining Moody's as a category of one. In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, it is more difficult than ever for leaders to act with certainty. Organizations, companies, and governments need to go beyond data into context, and to go beyond context into meaning. That's where Moody's is in a category by itself. Through its vast data estate and unparalleled insights and analytics, Moody's provides a compass for understanding complexity, helping customers decode risk, unlock opportunity, and inform a clear path forward in an era of exponential risk.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.