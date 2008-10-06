Monday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during locker room media availability before Monday's midday practice:

S KERRY RHODES

On what the Jets need to improve on defensively…

We have to be consistent and take advantage of opportunities. We have had opportunities to make plays and we didn't, but we have done a good job of making plays, too. There are some things that are left out, but we need to make all the plays we can and be consistent.

On Chad Johnson's antics…

It's not a big challenge. He's a good guy. I've met him before and we've talked. He's not like that off the field. It's always fun with him.

On how Cincinnati can recover from its 0-5 start…

If I was them I'd try to get back on track. Last game we played we had some trouble in the secondary. We didn't finish off some plays. I'm sure they are looking at the film saying that they are going to have a good chance to come in and get a win. We are coming off a bye and hopefully we rectified what we had to get done.

On if he had a chance to watch Sunday's Bengals-Cowboys game…

I watched a little bit. They had a chance to win the game. They played Dallas tough and it looked like they were in it to win it. They are going to come out and try to do the same thing against us.

WR LAVERANUES COLES

On studying during the bye week…

I don't think you approach it as having to study. You look at what you have done. The coaches have looked at what we have done. They try to come up with stuff we need to get better at and improve on. As a player, you take it and try to apply it. The coaches are good at analyzing us. We are very critical of ourselves as players. I think they do a better job of understanding what we have done well and what we haven't, focusing on the areas that we haven't had a lot of success in and try to improve on them.

On looking forward to playing the Bengals…

I watched them yesterday. You look at a team that played the Dallas Cowboys tough. Every game they've had has been a tight one. They had another one just run away from them. They are a scary team to play against whether they are 0-5 or 5-0. They could just as well be 5-0 as they are 0-5. They are a very good football team. When you think how explosive they are on offense with Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh, it's one of those things where it's not a game you look forward to. You have to respect them.

On Johnson and Houshmandzadeh…

Our defense has their hands full. They come off playing Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin and have to turn around and play Chad and T.J. They have their work cut out for them. I don't think I would ever want to be a defensive coordinator having to face those two tandems back to back.

On if the Jets' wideouts are an underrated unit…

To be honest, I like flying below the radar. You can give all the credit to Jerricho Cotchery and the other guys, but me personally, I love being off the radar.

C NICK MANGOLD

On how comfortable Brett Favre is with the offense…

It's a work in progress every day. He's doing a great job and I think all of the guys in here are doing a good job of working and making sure we all know what we need to do and how to get it done.

On the Cincinnati Bengals…

They have a good defense we have to worry about. They have been making plays. Like any week in the NFL, you have to bring your "A" game and this week is no different.

On the progress of the offensive line…

It's coming together. I think we had a good rapport back in the spring, but I think it's a process we need to keep working at. It's a relationship you can't put to the side. You have to make sure you are always making the effort and getting things done on and off the field.

On Leon Washington and Thomas Jones…