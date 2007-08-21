Monday Player Interviews

Transcripts of interviews with selected Jets players following Monday's morning training camp practice:

CB DARRELLE REVIS

On returning kickoffs …

No, I never did that in college. It's something that is new to me. I have to adjust to it. The coaches put me back there to explore my talent and go out there to try to make a play.

On the similarities between his college program and the Jets program …

When Coach [Dave] Wannstedt came in, it was totally different. It was an NFL atmosphere that he brought in. At first, it was tough. He came at us hard. When a lot of guys started feeding into Wannstedt's system, it was great. Now they are making progress. Guys just have to feed into the system. Once you do that, everything will work itself out.

On playing hard during practice …

I'm working hard. When they put me out there, I think it's mandatory for me to go hard since I haven't been here during the majority of the camp. Right now, it's just for self-motivation to go out there and work hard and try to make plays.

On the pro-style college system helping his draft value …

When I was there with Walt [Harris, head coach], we ran the same type of stuff, but it was just different with some techniques and things. Wannstedt came in there, and he coached Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain and those types of guys, so we used to talk about putting me in situations like theirs and watch film on them to make me a better corner.

QB CHAD PENNINGTON

On what he needs to work on this week …

I need to tighten up some things, my footwork and ball security. If I can get that accomplished, I'll be pretty happy with things.

On the players getting into the Jets playing the Giants …

All players know this preseason game is a game to really prepare you and make it as close as possible to a normal regular-season game. The first group knows they are going to at least play a half, normally, based on how the preseason games go. So you prepare yourself to get through a full half and get your body and mindset into that, make sure you have done all the things to develop a routine so when you step on the field opening day, it comes natural to you and you're comfortable and ready to play.

On any previous Jets-Giants game bringing back bad memories …

I've had two other surgeries after my hand surgery, so that one seems like a million years ago. Jet-Giant games are always fun and there is always a great crowd, whether it's a home or away crowd. It's always a great crowd and the fans are really excited about it.

On playing against Darrelle Revis and the defense in practice …

It's all green guys to me right now. I don't even pay attention to who is out there. We're trying to hone in on some of the details of our offense and really work on those things. I think I saw some flashes of him.

On players stepping into roles while others are absent …

That is the goal. If you have someone who is missing in practice or games, your other guys have to step up and take advantage of an opportunity. It only makes your team stronger. That's what we always look for, and so far we've been able to do that. We faced some adversity last year when we had to do that and now we have to do it again.

On bragging rights for the Jets-Giants preseason game …

We also play them in the regular season, too, and that's when it really counts. For the fans, I think it's an exciting game and they really get excited about going to see some good action.

On his confidence in Leon Washington …

I am very confident. He's had a great camp. He's made tremendous strides. For a guy his size to be able to step up and take on blitzing linebackers, block downfield and pick off defensive linemen, he is a tough guy. That's what you always look for in a running back. The glamour is with the rushing yards and the touchdowns, but when you have a back that understands pass protection and can help you when you're playing against pressure teams and you have the chance to throw the ball and get completions, that's really going to help your team out.

RB LEON WASHINGTON

On his role …

My role is to come in and help the team the best way I can. To practice and improve day by day, and when my name is called just go out there and make a play for the team that they need me to make.

On wanting to win against the Giants …

You want to win every game in the National Football League. And that's all I can say about that.

On his improvement …

Working hard, working with the coaches, taking the coaching and improving every day. That's the thing Coach Mangini talks about all the time, coming out here, working hard and taking the coaching the right way.

On contributing to the team …

My role is to come out and help this team the best way I can, and give us the best chance to win.

G PETE KENDALL

On playing guard against the Patriots in the season opener …

It's a good question. I really don't know what to expect at this point. I'm not quite sure what the plan is. I'm just trying to get through the day.

On the Giants game on Saturday …

I'm just trying to get through one day at a time. I'm not looking ahead to Saturday or whenever.

On whether he purposely mishandled the two snaps during the Vikings game …