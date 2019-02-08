Mock Draft Roundup: Jets Trade Back with What Team?

As draft season rapidly approaches, mock drafts begin to heat up.

The Jets are scheduled to pick No. 3 overall, the same spot where they selected quarterback Sam Darnold last April. The Green & White originally held the No. 6 overall pick in 2018, but they traded it along with three second-round picks (two in 2018 and one in 2019) to the Indianapolis Colts in order to move up three spots.

As a result of that blockbuster deal, the Green & White currently do not have a pick in Round 2. But that could change if general manager Mike Maccagnan elects to trade back.

Both The Athletic's Dane Brugler and Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner projected the Jets to strike a deal with the Broncos in their latest mocks, moving back seven spots while adding draft capital.

The Athletic

Round 1, No. 10 (via DEN): Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

"The Jets' most valuable asset is Sam Darnold and general manager Mike Maccagnan is going to address the offensive line this offseason to better protect him. Taylor needs to improve his play strength, but he is a human shield with outstanding contact balance on the edges."

Round 2, No. 41 (via DEN), N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

"By getting back into the second round, the Jets can land a physical pass catcher like Harry, giving Darnold a young, trustworthy target."