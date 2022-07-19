MLB C.J. Mosley: 'Can We Be That Team?'

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2022 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

After missing almost all of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, linebacker C.J. Mosley had a career year with the Jets in 2021, ranking fourth in the NFL with 168 tackles. Mosley is now gearing up to take the next step in year two under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

"At the end of the day, when we get to that time, can we be that team that can get off the field in two-minute, that team that can close a team out in four-minute?" Mosley said. "That's the level that we're trying to get on and the mentality that we're trying to have going into training camp. Everybody is really excited. We're really all looking forward to trying to put something together and really put the New York Jets back on the map."Quincy Williams, who flourished with the Green & White in 2021, returns after starting a career-high 13 games and finishing second on the team with 107 tackles. A waiver acquisition last September, Williams is known for delivering the big hit, but he's shifting his focus to the big play.

"That's my thing, going for the big hits," he said. "But with doing that, I was missing out on turnovers. It could be second-and-long, I get a big hit, but Coach says we could've been off the field and given the offense another possession. The biggest thing now is stealing a possession for the offense."

Second-year LBs Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen, who both made the transition from college safety to NFL linebacker, return to the room that includes Del'Shawn Phillips, Marcell Harris, free agent Javin White and undrafted rookie DQ Thomas.

Mosley, the 2021 Team MVP, is ready to flip the defense's script from last season.