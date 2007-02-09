Miller lays out RB Ahman Green





Justin Miller is the NFL's Fastest Man. Miller, a second-year kick returner/cornerback with the Jets and the team's sole Pro Bowl representative, captured the 40-yard dash event held at the NFL Skills Challenge in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"We ran it on grass. I had no idea that I had even won," he said. "They told me I won and I was excited."

There were only four competitors in this year's meet as DeAngelo Hall, a Falcons defensive back, did not defend his title. Miller was able to fend off the challenges of a pair of corners in Jacksonville CB Rashean Mathis and San Francisco CB Walt Harris in addition to San Diego WR Kassim Osgood.

"We only ran one heat because it was only four of us. Instead of two and two, we negotiated a deal and made it four in just one heat," Miller said. "We had to make our trade. All of us talked to them together. It was a union policy."

Miller was a terrific high school track athlete who was timed at 10.6 in the 100 meters and also captured the state title in the long jump as a junior with a jump of 23'4". His experience may have helped because he felt good heading into the showdown.

"I felt pretty confident about myself. It was just a matter of going out there and doing what I had to do," he said. "All of us are good runners. I am always very confident in myself."

Following a relaxed back week of practices, Miller and his AFC teammates will face their NFC counterparts Saturday at Aloha Stadium. He will return both kickoffs and punts for the AFC and also will play some cornerback for Bill Belichick.

"I just want to go out there and play and have fun," Miller said. "These guys are all great athletes and great contributors to their teams."

In the annual NFL all-star classic, the pace tends to pick up in the second half especially if the score is close. The winners are scheduled to receive a $40,000 check while the losers will still collect $20,000 apiece.

"It's kind of like the same in basketball," Miller said. "I expect kind of a laid-back mentality. Then everybody is going to realize money is on the line, and then it will be time to turn it up a little bit."

After returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the regular season, Miller would like to revisit the end zone Saturday.