Mike White Stayed in the Moment, Will Live in the Now

In 2020-21, White started seven games for the Jets and appeared in eight games. After he was cleared to play against the Seahawks, HC Robert Saleh said White would remain the starter barring injury. But things rapidly changed again and White, who sustained a right forearm injury while throwing a TD pass against the Colts last November, wasn't 100% when his opportunity came.

"I wouldn't say the permanent part meant anything," he said. "Anytime you're named the starter, you wear that badge with honor. To be able to go out and lead these guys and just to know how hard these guys work and how important it is to them, you get that chance to lead them because every quarterback is the leader. I take that with a lot of pride and seriousness and professionalism. That's the coolest part about it for me, not so much the longevity of it, it's just the opportunity itself."

As the Jets cleaned their lockers before going their separate ways for the offseason, White was asked about some of his favorite moments of the season. He pointed to Elijah Moore's TD reception against the Bears and a celebration from his teammates during that 31-10 romp.

"There was a run play I'll never forget that C.J. (Uzomah) and Tyler Conklin didn't execute as well as they could earlier in the game and they were begging our coaches to call it again," White said. "They called it again, they crushed it and for some reason, my line of vision caught them, and they both did this little high-five celebration. I could see they pointed at the sideline like told you... it was just little stuff like that from this season. Just watching guys have fun and do their job was a lot of fun."

White will turn 28 on March 25

th. Saleh said the team is committed to finding a veteran QB and continuing to develop Zach Wilson. White's contract is set to expire March 15th but expect him to stay in the moment until then and beyond as he continues to drink his milk and take his calcium pills.